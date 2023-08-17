✕

These window and door products were designed to up the ante on security, energy efficiency—and quality of life.

Series 6200

With dual- or triple-glazed insulated units and thermally broken frames, this horizontal sliding-window system from All Weather is NFRC certified for high energy efficiency. The aluminum frames measure a mere 31/8" inches and can accommodate panel sizes of up to 48" wide x 84" high. Acoustically rated, the system is well suited for private residences and multifamily housing, as well as low-rise commercial applications.

allweatheraa.com

Aspekt+ 1800 Outswing Casement Window

REHAU is now offering this outswing casement window with uPVC sashes that are co-extruded with the manufacturer’s proprietary glass-fiber reinforced PVC material (RAU-FIPRO). Together with a triple-seal design, the system can improve thermal and acoustic insulation to meet strict Passive House building requirements. The 31/4" framing can be specified in heights of up to 76".

rehau.com

Elevate Bi-Fold Door

Marvin has updated its Elevate collection with a glazed bifold door that can span up to seven panels and rise to 8' tall, bringing the outdoors in even when closed. The interior frame is offered in four wood finishes, while the exterior comes in the company’s Ultrex fiberglass in any of six hues.

marvin.com

Soltis Loop Sunmate

Serge Ferrari Group has developed a solar-protection textile made entirely (coating included) of recycled post-consumer polyester and polymer waste. This doesn’t compromise on performance, however. The new material, named Soltis Loop Sunmate, filters in a surprising amount of light while preventing glare and blocking up to 91% of solar heat. Created for fabricating roller shades, vertical blinds, and track panels, it is available in eight neutral colorways.

sergeferrari.com

Transcend Series

This thermally broken entrance system by Dawson Metal Company uses a reinforced polyamide break and low-E insulated glass to reduce outdoor-climate transfer between the interior and exterior aluminum profiles. These also help in resisting condensation and frost buildup. Three sizes are offered: 36" x 120", 42" x 111", and 48" x 108".

dawsonmetal.com

Arched Steel Pivot Door

The traditional arch combines with an updated pivot opening in this customizable steel door system by MAIDEN. The door is available with full or semi-elliptical silhouettes and comes with dual low-E glazing, MAIDEN’s signature full-height pull, and rubber weather strips and seals. Options include five marine-grade powder-coat finishes and contemporary locks for entry applications.

maidensteel.com

T Series Entrance Systems

A new line of thermally broken entrances from YKK AP, the T Series comes in single- and double-door configurations up to 8' tall and with three stile options. In addition to the thermal polyamide isobar break, the system features joined and welded corners and insulated glass to enhance overall performance under any weather conditions.

ykkap.com

PE80 Series

Assa Abloy brands recently expanded their access-control offerings. Among them, Sargent has introduced the PE80 Series exit device, a minimalist push bar that boasts several safety and security features, such as an optional chassis indicator that displays lock status, an enhanced motorized electric-latch retraction, and an optional vertical rod.

sargentlock.com

Coastal Storm Door

This slide-pivot-stack system by Panoramic Doors employs a seven-point locking system on the main door, six contact points on the sliding portion, and an overlapping door-interlock system for complete seam coverage to prevent water penetration and to withstand hurricane winds of up to 165 mph. The system can hold panels as wide as 40" and as high as 10'.

panoramicdoors.com

Palisades S90

The CRL Palisades S90 Bi-Folding Door has a maximum frame height of 12' and a slim 4¾" vertical sight line. Panel rails of 1⁷/16" reduce visible hardware. When closed, door hinges are completely concealed to deliver a streamlined look. The bottom rolling system, which comes in five standard configurations, eliminates strain on the overhead beam and provides superior thermal and structural performance using a 3½" depth. Panels can fold inward or outward. Standard finishes include black bronze anodized, satin anodized, and black or white powder coat with 90% gloss.

crlaurence.com

Acrovyn Curved Door

Created out of a need for extended sight lines and space savings, particularly in health-care settings, the design of this curved door was developed through a collaboration between Skanska and Perkins&Will. The radius allows for less wall space, providing a smaller footprint in congested areas, and the rounded edges offer better protection against impact.

c-sgroup.com

Crossing Guard

Ideal for educational and medical facilities, this system creates lockdown zones within a building when a hostile-event alarm is triggered, or opens to allow freedom of movement in the event of a fire alarm. It installs like a standard rolling door but has wiring that creates a direct line of communication from the response plan’s central command to the grille or door itself. It includes a battery backup for continuous operation during a power outage.

clopaydoor.com