✕

Location: Winthrop, Washington

Project size: 1,900 square feet (interiors); 1,000 square feet (porches)

Program: In search of a calmer life, a client and her dog settled in the rural Methow Valley in Washington State. Having grown up with a love of hiking and the outdoors, she commissioned Studio Modh to design a primary residence that would feel connected to nature, warm during snow-heavy winters, and would be safe from increasingly prevalent wildfires.

Design Solution: The house, named by the client’s parents for its expansive views in all directions, is organized into three volumes surrounding a central living room. Each volume contains different functions—one a guestroom and den, another the primary suite, and the last a mudroom and the kitchen. Simple, repetitive trusses support a low-slung shed roof that evokes the slopes of the surrounding foothills.

The design of the living area helps establish a connection with the landscape outside. An oversized clerestory caps the room, framing the ever-changing sky and balancing indoor light levels. On a cloudy day, the space can feel somber and quiet—on a bright, sunny day, it can feel luminous and dynamic, with shadows coursing across the wood-clad walls. Photo © Lara Swimmer Structure and Materials: The material palette creates a play of color with the changing seasons. Exterior walls and overhangs pair dark, charred cedar with warm, oiled cedar. In fall, these hues blend into the landscape, while in winter, they offer a rare spot of color. Interior spaces are clad in a close cousin of cedar: Knotty alder. Occasionally, these walls extend outward as slatted screens, providing a shower privacy, enclosing a porch, or hiding a visiting car in the driveway. Additional Information

Completion date: August 2021

Site size: 20 acres

Total construction cost: $900,000

Client/Owner: Withheld



1

2

3 4

5

6 Photos © Lara Swimmer

Image courtesy Studio Modh, click to enlarge