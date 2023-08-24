Location: Taguaíba, Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil
Project size: 10,200 square feet
Program: Peeking out from the canopy of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, this lavish three-story getaway by Studio Arthur Casas features an open-air living area and pool on the uppermost floor, with a series of bedroom suites and wellness amenities underneath.
Design Solution: Guests of LAB House are greeted by a minimal 14-foot-high volume, clad entirely of wood fins and capped by a green roof. A single door offers passage to an oasis beyond, where the house cascades a steep slope and a terrace offers expansive views of the Atlantic. The architects designed the retreat to glide over the site’s dense vegetation, where it could act as an oceanside observatory. On the lowest level, spa amenities—including a sauna and gym—give the house a luxe edge.
Photo © Fernando Guerra
Structure and Materials: Rubble masonry and white stucco exteriors offer a counterpoint to the verdant landscape. Inside, furniture designed by the architect—a sofa, desk, and coffee table—complements a natural palette that is both warm and refined.
Additional Information
Completion date: March 2022
Site size: .33 acres
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photos © Fernando Guerra
1
2
3
Images courtesy Studio Arthur Casas, click to enlarge
Credits
Architect:
Studio Arthur Casas
Rua Itápolis, 818
Consolação, São Paulo, Brazil 01245-000
(11) 2182-7500
https://www.arthurcasas.com/
Design team
Principal: Arthur Casas
Project Manager: Eduardo Mikowski
Design Team: Fernando Lima, Nicholas Theo
Interior designer: Rafael Palombo
Consultants
Stec (structural)
Logiproject (air conditioning)
Zamaro (installation)
Jundu (landscape)
Lightworks (lighting)
Steluti (automation)
General Contractor
Rogério Biral, Leonardo Turino
Photographer
Fernando Guerra
Specifications
Structural System
Stone: Pedras Bellas Artes
Exterior Cladding
Wood: Neobambul
Metal Panels: Docol
Roofing
Other: N. Didini
Windows
Wood frame: Marvelar
Metal frame: Unibox
Doors
Wood doors: Marvelar
Metal doors: Docol
Interior Finishes
Floor and wall tile: Core (Hakwood wooden floor)
Furnishings
Fireplace: Construflama
Post a comment to this article
Report Abusive Comment