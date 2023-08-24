✕

Location: Taguaíba, Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil

Project size: 10,200 square feet

Program: Peeking out from the canopy of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, this lavish three-story getaway by Studio Arthur Casas features an open-air living area and pool on the uppermost floor, with a series of bedroom suites and wellness amenities underneath.

Design Solution: Guests of LAB House are greeted by a minimal 14-foot-high volume, clad entirely of wood fins and capped by a green roof. A single door offers passage to an oasis beyond, where the house cascades a steep slope and a terrace offers expansive views of the Atlantic. The architects designed the retreat to glide over the site’s dense vegetation, where it could act as an oceanside observatory. On the lowest level, spa amenities—including a sauna and gym—give the house a luxe edge.

Photo © Fernando Guerra

Structure and Materials: Rubble masonry and white stucco exteriors offer a counterpoint to the verdant landscape. Inside, furniture designed by the architect—a sofa, desk, and coffee table—complements a natural palette that is both warm and refined.

Additional Information

Completion date: March 2022

Site size: .33 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



Photos © Fernando Guerra

3 Images courtesy Studio Arthur Casas, click to enlarge