Many were surprised when the Dallas Museum of Art announced in August that a Spanish couple, Fuensanta Nieto and Enrique Sobejano, had won the competition to enlarge Edward Larrabee Barnes’s 1984 building. Though this will be their first American work, the architects, both 67, are well-known in Europe for their competition-winning cultural facilities, all involving historic sites and buildings. Their last big competition win was for the City of Theater in Paris, now awaiting financing, which will bring three major state theater companies together in the former workshops of the Paris Opera.

The couple, who established the eponymous Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos in 1984, first won international recognition for their museum beside the archeological site of Madinat al Zahra, a 10th-century Islamic city-palace near Córdoba, Spain. Winner of the 2010 Aga Khan Award, that project adapted the palace’s geometric patterns of spaces and patios to work in a sleek, modern design. Other notable works include the San Telmo Museum in San Sebastián, Spain (2011), the Center for Contemporary Creation, also in Córdoba (2013), and the Moritzburg Museum in Halle, Germany (2008). Nieto and Sobejano teach and maintain offices in Madrid and Berlin. Sobejano spoke with record international correspondent David Cohn about the winning proposal for the Dallas Museum of Art and the similarly “respectful” approach the firm has taken to expansion projects at European cultural institutions.

Córdoba Contemporary Art Center, also known as the Center for Contemporary Creation or C3A, 2013. Photo © Roland Halbe

What do you think made your design stand out from among the other five finalists? The formation and development of our firm is based on interventions in existing buildings. For us, Edward Larrabee Barnes’s original museum was the key factor in our proposal. It’s very large and opaque—over 420,000 square feet—and organized in a series of near cubic volumes clad in limestone. The clients want to improve its image, enlarge it, and open it more to the public. But the base of our project had to be Barnes. We analyzed his design in geometric and constructive terms. Our proposal responds to the idea that it should be enlarged following this logic. I think David Chipperfield [in his proposal] did something similar, but the other firms greatly transformed the existing build­ing. Some left it unrecognizable. In fact, when we saw the other proposals, we thought, “Well, ours is so different that it must not be what they’re looking for.”

Exterior and interior renderings of the reimagined Dallas Museum of Art, as proposed by Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos. Images by Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

But you certainly had to make important changes to the original building. Of course. For example, the four main galleries are staggered in height, with some 5 feet of stairs between each one. It’s spatially attractive but today presents a problem of accessibility. So we altered the floor height in two of the galleries, and instead of four halls, there are two larger spaces. At an intermediate level, a central axis organizes the whole design, with new eleva­tors, stairs, and escalators. As it is now, this space is like a subway tunnel. We opened it to natural light from above, which gives it height, and to the north and south facades. The education center is found there, and temporary exhibitions, a shop, and café. This changes everything—it becomes like a public street that passes through the building. The second important part of our proposal are the two main facades. The original build­ing only has one, to the south, with a sym­bolic vault opening to the axis of the Dallas Arts District. But patterns of development suggest that the opposite, northern facade will also become important in the future. Though the idea still needs to be developed, we will transform these facades so that artists can interact with them by presenting contem­porary art directly to the city, as we’ve done in our Córdoba Contemporary Art Center. We main­tained Barnes’s stone massing but opened the ground floor with sections of glass to make it more transparent and friendly.

Archive of the Avant-garde, a 2023 project in Dresden involved the gut refurbishment and expansion of an 18th-century Baroque building. Photo © Roland Halbe

How are you handling the addition to the building? The addition comprises about 40,000 square feet. It will appear as a volume floating over the roofs, almost square in plan like Barnes’s modules. The elevated volume—dedicated to exhibitions—is without columns, making it an enormously versatile space. It has a powerful structure, with deep beams and large cantile­vers supported by only four columns. The translucent cladding can be illuminated at night. Below this floating volume are a restau­rant and events space, with terraces that make the roof accessible for the first time.