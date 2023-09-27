Location: Sydney, Australia

Project size: 3,350 square feet

Program: Situated atop a headland ridge, Shiplap House is exposed to intense sunlight, a harsh saline environment, and strong winds. But its perched placement comes with perks—from the top floor, there are spectacular views of Sydney Harbour to the east and the Tasman Sea to the west. Designed by 2010 Design Vanguard Chenchow Little, this ground-up house for a family of five also features secluded gardens for entertaining.

Design Solution: Given its dense context and small plot, Shiplap House aims to balance a sense of enclosure, privacy, and shelter without sacrificing panoramic vistas. Strict planning restrictions required an approach that maximized usable space without disturbing neighbors’ view corridors—to the north, east, and south, the envelope was shaped by offsetting from the property line, while the west facade faces the harbor. Openings in the facade have been strategically placed to frame vignettes of these views—linking inside with out.

Photo © Rory Gardiner

Structure and Materials: The eastern suburbs of Sydney, where the residence is located, have drastically changed in recent years. Lavish gardens and large masonry houses have replaced local coastal plantings and weatherboard fisherman cottages of early European settlement. The facade of the Shiplap House is clad with white-painted timber boards that reference the materiality of traditional fishing cottages. Inside, structural walls and ceilings are concrete to provide thermal mass and to assist in cooling during the summer. Ventilation panels adjacent to each window provide natural cross-ventilation and awnings offer shade from the sun while providing a playful pattern on the facade.