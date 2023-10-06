✕

Clue: This housing complex, located in a waterfront East Asian city, reflects its architect’s long-standing interest in density and urban form. The project encompasses two blocks of tightly packed three-story townhouses, each of which incorporates a courtyard that brings natural light inside the residences and provides private outdoor space. On the upper floor of each is a living room topped with a sloped roof and clerestory windows; together, the windows form large bands of glazing that give the complex a distinct urban identity.

Last month's answer: The Gyldenhal House was designed by Sverre Fehn. Occupying an entire city block in central Oslo, the complex houses the headquarters of Norway’s largest publishing house and incorporates the preserved facades of several demolished buildings. Fehn died at 84 in 2009, two years after the project was completed.