After two years, the $70 million renovation of the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) is now complete. Located just blocks from the White House, the wedge-shaped Neoclassical building was originally built in 1908 as a Masonic temple—which banned women members—by Waddy Wood’s eponymous firm. It was purchased in 1983 by D.C. art collector and socialite Wilhelmina Holladay and opened in 1987 as the world’s first museum dedicated solely to women artists. Mrs. Holladay, as she is still reverently referred to by museum staff, died at the age of 98 in 2021, four months before the museum shuttered for renovation.

Photo © Thomas H. Field, courtesy NMWA

The building’s extensive makeover was overseen by Baltimore-based Sandra Vicchio & Associates and prioritized long-overdue modernization—the building hadn’t been fully renovated since it originally changed hands four decades ago. Vicchio, who was initially brought on in 2015 by NMWA to assess the building’s needs, devised a top-to-bottom plan that updated the building’s accessibility, lighting, and climate-control systems, and restored the building’s facade and historic spaces. Redesigned upper-floor galleries were expanded by nearly 2,500 square feet. The team also rearranged office spaces to create a “Learning Commons” that accommodates a wide range of programmatic ambitions of the museum’s, and updated a performance hall on the fifth floor.



2 The project restored the building’s facade and Grand Hall (top of page & 1), while modernizing and expanding upper-floor galleries (2). Photos © Elyse Cosgrove, courtesy of NMWA, click to enlarge.

Entering through the newly revamped reception lobby via New York Avenue, the visitor is immediately confronted with art: an opulent and dramatic chandelier by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos, featuring a tangle of crochet, lace, and tassels, studded with beaded ornaments and Murano glass bulbs. The 6-foot piece dangles from the primary stairwell in the rotunda, framing the entrance to the restored Great Hall, with its twin stair, sweeping white balustrade, and floor (all marble), and Classical wall moldings offering a more traditional grandeur. The mezzanine walls feature selected portraits from the permanent collection, from Eva Gonzalès’s 1874 Portrait d’une jeune femmeand Frida Kahlo’s famous 1937 self-portrait (dedicated to Leon Trotsky) to Zanele Muholi’s 2007 photograph of a young South African couple.

Muholi's Katlego Mashiloane and Nosipho Lavuta, Ext. 2, Lakeside, Johannesburg (2007), chromogenic color print, 30 x 30 inches. Image © Zanele Muholi, courtesy the artist and Yancey Richardson, New York