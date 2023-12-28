Location: Las Vegas
Project size: 9,278 square feet
Program: At the edge of the Las Vegas Valley, overlooking the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area to the northwest and the low-lying hills leading up Spring Mountain to the southwest, this secondary house represents the client’s desire to live surrounded by an arid ecosystem.
Design Solution: Although Fort 137 is physically and visually permeable, heavy masonry walls, weathering steel facade panels, large boulders, and the project’s name pay homage to the historic strongholds forged from site-sourced materials that dot the fringes of the Southwestern frontier. At the core of the residence is a protected courtyard, partially formed by two flanking walls that help organize a series of volumes housing domestic program. Each is carefully position to maximize views of the surrounding landscape, while mitigating the harsh effects of the desert sun and wind.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors on the north and south facades of the great room extend living spaces beyond the architectural footprint while providing cross-ventilation, daylight, and expansive desert views. Designed to meet net-zero energy standards, the house utilizes passive cooling, thermal mass, radiant heating, and photovoltaics, as well as site-sourced materials, all of which offset its carbon footprint. Deep, louvered roof overhangs provide shade and minimize heat gain, too.
Photo © Stephen Morgan
Structure and Materials: Fort 137 is structured with light-gauge steel framing that meets LEEDv4 recycled content. Stone cladding is resistant to brush fires, and weathering steel panels will age and patina over time. The architects took care to preserve the site, including rebuilding the geological ledge at the rear of the property which naturally mitigates erosion.
Additional Information
Completion date: July 2021
Site size: 1 acre
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld
Photos © Stephen Morgan
Images courtesy Daniel Joseph Chenin; click to enlarge
Credits
Architect
Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd.
6785 S Eastern Ave, Ste 9
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702.660.1000
www.djc-ltd.com
Project team
Principal: Daniel Joseph Chenin
Design team: Eric Weeks, Kevin Wlech, Esther Chung, Jose Ruiz, Grace Ko, Alberto Sanchez, Debra Ackermann, Julie Nelson
Engineers
Civil: McCary Engineering
Structural: Vector Structural Engineering
M/E/P: Engineering Partners
Consultants
Landscape: Vangson Consulting
Pool & Water Features: Ozzie Kraft Custom Pools
Art Consultant: Daniel Fine Art Services
General Contractor
Forté Speciality Contractors
Photographer
Stephen Morgan
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Masonry: Design Masonry
Metal Panels: C&C Roofing
Other cladding unique to this project: Metal window shrouds - Forté Speciality Contractors
Windows
Metal frame: Otiima USA
Glazing
Glass: Glasswerks
Doors
Sliding Doors: Otiima USA
Hardware
Locksets: Rocky Mountain Hardware
Closers: Rocky Mountain Hardware
Pulls: Rocky Mountain Hardware
Other special hardware: Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd.
Interior Finishes
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd., Pinnacle Architectural Millwork
Paints and stains: Dunn-Edwards, Sherwin-Williams
Wall coverings: Phillip Jeffries, Maya Romanoff Corporation
Paneling: Pinnacle Architectural Millwork
Floor and wall tile: Travertine slabs
Carpet: Unique Carpets
Lighting
Downlights: Spectrum Lighting
Exterior: FX Luminaire
Dimming system or other lighting controls: Audio Integration
