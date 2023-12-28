✕

Location: Las Vegas

Project size: 9,278 square feet

Program: At the edge of the Las Vegas Valley, overlooking the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area to the northwest and the low-lying hills leading up Spring Mountain to the southwest, this secondary house represents the client’s desire to live surrounded by an arid ecosystem.

Design Solution: Although Fort 137 is physically and visually permeable, heavy masonry walls, weathering steel facade panels, large boulders, and the project’s name pay homage to the historic strongholds forged from site-sourced materials that dot the fringes of the Southwestern frontier. At the core of the residence is a protected courtyard, partially formed by two flanking walls that help organize a series of volumes housing domestic program. Each is carefully position to maximize views of the surrounding landscape, while mitigating the harsh effects of the desert sun and wind.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors on the north and south facades of the great room extend living spaces beyond the architectural footprint while providing cross-ventilation, daylight, and expansive desert views. Designed to meet net-zero energy standards, the house utilizes passive cooling, thermal mass, radiant heating, and photovoltaics, as well as site-sourced materials, all of which offset its carbon footprint. Deep, louvered roof overhangs provide shade and minimize heat gain, too.

Photo © Stephen Morgan

Structure and Materials: Fort 137 is structured with light-gauge steel framing that meets LEEDv4 recycled content. Stone cladding is resistant to brush fires, and weathering steel panels will age and patina over time. The architects took care to preserve the site, including rebuilding the geological ledge at the rear of the property which naturally mitigates erosion.

Completion date: July 2021

Site size: 1 acre

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



Photos © Stephen Morgan

3 Images courtesy Daniel Joseph Chenin; click to enlarge