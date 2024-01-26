Location: Maitencillo, Chile
Project size: 1,507 square feet
Program: Situated in the coastal city of Maitencillo, about two hours northwest of Chile’s capital of Santiago, El Claro is a beachside retreat for a couple, both actors. The spacious common areas have “a scenographic character to welcome social life,” says architect Raúl Herrera Daniel, who practices in nearby town of Valparaíso.
Design Solution: El Claro embodies the most familiar and cherished of residential forms—a triangle atop a rectangle, drawn from six simple lines without lifting the pencil from paper. But here, instead of a door and a picture-frame window, expansive panes of glass cap the gable end and flood the interiors with daylight. Framed and clad in timber, the simple house stands out in the Chilean steppes.
Photo © Aryeh Kornfeld
Structure and Materials: Inside, pine lines the floors and walls up to the ceilings. The foundation and floor slabs are reinforced concrete, and inside the double-skin envelope of fiber cement and wood cladding, there is an energy-efficient glass-wool insulation layer. As well as cutting heating costs, this cavity wall conceals drainpipes.
Additional Information
Completion date: February 2021
Site size: .23 acres
Total construction cost: $200,000 (construction)
Client/Owner: Withheld
Photos © Aryeh Kornfeld
Images courtesy Raul Herrera Daniel; click to enlarge
Credits
Architect
Raúl Herrera Daniel
Los Alelies 855
Laguna de Zapallar
Valparaíso, Chile
+56 9 71490016
@raulherrerad
Project team
Local architect: Raúl Herrera Daniel
Collaborator: Javiera De la Fuente Abadie
Site manager: Claudio Obando Burgos
General Contractor
REMOTO E.I.R.L.
Photographer
Aryeh Kornfeld
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Metal panels: Aceros y Cubiertas Nacionales
Rainscreen: Aceros y Cubiertas Nacionales
Precast concrete: Hasbun y Cia
Wood: Sociedad Maderera de Chile
EIFS, ACM, or other: Etsa
Moisture barrier: Tyvek
Curtain wall: Patagonia Glass
Roofing
Metal: Aceros y Cubiertas Nacionales
Windows
Wood frame: Remoto E.I.R.L.
Glazing
Glass: Patagonia Glass
Doors
Entrances: Tramasa
Wood doors: Tramasa
Sliding doors: Tramasa
Hardware
Locksets: Scanavini
Pulls: Comercial Rey
Security devices: Verisure
Interior Finishes
Paints and stains: Sherwin Williams
Wall coverings: Sociedad Maderera de Chile
Floor and wall tile: MK
Lighting
Downlights: B & P
Exterior: B & P
Dimming system or other lighting controls: BTICINO
