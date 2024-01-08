✕

The surge in environmentally conscious consumers and the demand for sustainable products has taken center stage when it comes to building a home. The performance aspect, gauged primarily through metrics like the u-factor, air leakage, and solar heat gain coefficient, has become the yardstick to aspire to. This isn't merely to meet code requirements but also to align with the expectations of environmentally conscious customers who prioritize performance in their choices. That said, aesthetic considerations have evolved into a pivotal factor in choosing high-performing products including window and door systems. It's not solely about visual appeal; rather, it extends to encompass curb appeal with the desire for a luxurious living environment characterized by elegance and comfort. When these two elements are skillfully combined, they create a unique masterpiece of a home that establishes unprecedented standards.

Eurostar Fenestration has collaborated with countless architects and builders to bring such projects to life. The team's knowledge and expertise has served an important role in the development and successful completion of award-winning projects – the type that garner attention in publications and are cited by industry experts. Our ability to consult on these projects, coupled with fenestration solutions that align with the project objectives, underscores the significance of having an experienced partner.

One project that stands out, showcasing Eurostar Fenestration's commitment to excellence and Eurostar’s high-performing products, is the net zero home designed by architect Arielle Schechter, PLLC, AIA, and constructed by Newphire Building. This extraordinary residence goes beyond traditional energy-efficient homes, setting a new benchmark for high-performance luxury living. Featuring AWILUX triple-glazed window and door systems, the home integrates stunning design with applied net-zero strategies—a true testament to the team's dedication to marrying beauty with energy efficiency.

Photo © Tzu Chen Photography, click to enlarge.

The heart of this modern dwelling lies in its open, airy floorplan, emphasizing functionality and sustainability. The concept of borrowed landscape - where the landscape becomes part of the design - is thoughtfully integrated through strategically placed Awilux doors and windows, enabling the homeowners to fully appreciate the surrounding beauty. Noteworthy are the triple-glazed sliding doors, constructed to passive house standards for optimal energy efficiency, facilitating a powerful connection between interior and exterior spaces creating a connection between indoor and outdoor living.

Photo © Tzu Chen Photography

Beyond aesthetics, the home is a paragon of efficiency. Well-insulated, air-tight, and energy-efficient, it maximizes the use of space without compromising comfort. The commitment to sustainability extends from the floorplan to the construction, creating a home that not only looks toward the future but actively contributes to a carbon-free one. This home is a testament to the possibilities of sustainable living without compromising style or comfort.

Photo © Tzu Chen Photography

