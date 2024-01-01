✕

Clue: This vehicular bridge, located in a mountainous area of a small European country, illustrated both the rational and expressive potential of reinforced concrete. Its designer employed an innovative three-hinged structure with a hollow box girder at the center of the arch. At its ends, it is anchored directly to the walls of the ravine in which it is located, eliminating the need for constructed abutments.

Last month's answer: The Great Theater (Grosses Schauspielhaus) in Berlin was designed by Hans Poelzig. Completed in 1919, the theater was known for its dramatically lit cavelike interior, replete with stalactites, and its concentric arrangement of seats around a central stage. Following Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, it was labeled an example of “degenerate art” by the Nazi government.