A monthly contest from the editors of RECORD asks you to guess the architect for a work of historical importance.

Clue: This office complex incorporates an existing fire station alongside a bold, glassy addition that appears to hover above it. Its architect, a formidable figure who continues to cast a long shadow over contemporary practice, deftly balanced preservation with the need to create a new symbol for the port district in which the project is located.

By entering, you have a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Deadline to enter is the last day of each month at 5:00pm EST.

Last month's answer: The Salginatobel Bridge, located in the Swiss town of Schiers and completed in 1930, was designed by Robert Maillart. Maillart, a structural engineer known for his revolutionary approach to the use of reinforced concrete, employed the threehinged hollow-box concept in several projects, but nowhere as dramatically as in the Salginatobel’s 300-foot arched span.