Maison Melba by Atelier L’Abri

Location: Frelighsburg, Quebec
Project size: 4,850 square feet
Program: Maison Melba, located in the town of Frelighsburg, seamlessly blends with the landscape and local heritage of the Eastern Townships in Quebec. The project—a transformation of a 1970s garage by Montreal-based Atelier L’Abri using passive-house principles—includes a residence, work studio, workshop, and culinary space, as well as a greenhouse and garden for small-scale agricultural production. .
Design Solution: The maison’s L-shaped plan is distinguished by a large interstice that slices through the building. Here, beneath a high skylight, the local natural stone floor acts as a continuation of outdoor landscaping and the void itself establishes a barrier between the house and the shared workshop areas.
Furniture groupings dot the plan. A warm palette creates a calm atmosphere. The eye wanders between the Douglas fir floor, lime-coated walls, white oak built-ins, hemlock beams, tall linen curtains, and large windows that frame the landscape. But the workshop side is marked by a more industrial character, intended to spur creativity. The exterior bears materials that blend with the Canadian countryside. Steel covers the gambrel roof, while wood planks, which will age from brown to gray with time, clad the rest of the house. .
Structure and Materials: The original building’s envelope, which had deteriorated beyond repair, was carefully dismantled to reveal the original wood frame behind the house’s distinctive silhouette. New double-stud walls were then built to accommodate additional insulation and to reduce thermal bridging. On the exterior, sheathing panels made from recycled wood fiber serve as an intermediary facade material. PassivHaus certified triple-glazed windows complete the envelope. An air tightness rating of 0.37 air changes per hour at 50 Pascals demonstrates the building’s exceptional performance, helping to ensure that Maison Melba will be part of the Frelighsburg landscape for many decades to come.
Additional Information
Completion date: November 2023
Site size: Withheld
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld
Images courtesy Atelier L'Abri; click to enlarge
Credits
Architect
Atelier L'Abri
277 Saint-Zotique West, H2V 1A4
Montreal, QC, Canada
514.293.0123
www.labri.ca
Project team
Founding partners: Francis Martel Labrecque, Nicolas Lapierre
Project leader: Pia Victoria Hocheneder
Architectural technician: Vincent Pasquier
Engineer
R.W.Harvey Ing.
General Contractor
Construction Modulor
Photographer
Alex Lesage
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Wood: Kebony Other cladding unique to this project: Steico (wood fiber insulation)
Windows
Wood frame: Internorm (timber-alu windows)
Glazing
Skylights: Velux
Doors
Entrances: Internorm (timber-alu doors)
Wood doors: Dörr (all interior doors)
Sliding doors: Internorm (timber-alu doors)
Hardware
Locksets: Formani
Other special hardware: Aria Vent
Interior Finishes
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Kastella (cabinet maker)
Wall coverings: Carol-Anne Poirier (Lime plaster)
Solid Surfacing: Dinesen (wood flooring)
Floor and wall tile: Ramacieri Soligo, Argelith
Special interior finishes unique to this project: Vipp (kitchen)
Lighting
Interior ambient lighting: Vipp, Santa & Cole, Flos, Muuto, &Tradition, Barn Light
Downlights: Arco – Flos, DWR
Furnishings
Chairs: Vipp
Upholstery: Montauk, Clara Jorisch, Ligne Roset, Bludot
Tables: Vipp, Atelier Vaste
Other furniture: Dinesen, Atelier Vaste, Mark Krebs, Frama
Plumbing
Fixtures: Ramacieri Soligo, Duravit, Laufen, AeT Italia, Systempool
