Clue: This proposal was submitted by a European architect to one of the most significant architectural competitions of the 20th century. Its polemical suggestion—office tower as oversize doric column—reflected the architect’s quixotic response to one of the defining challenges of the period: how to give symbolic meaning to the emergent genre of the commercial skyscraper.

Last month's answer: The Port House in Antwerp, Belgium, was designed by Zaha Hadid and completed in 2016. The angular, glass-enclosed volume that Hadid added atop the former fire station recalls the prow of a ship—an appropriate reference for the headquarters of a regional port authority.