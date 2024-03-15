✕

RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.



Upcoming Exhibitions MY ULLMANN—Living Kineticism: Pictures, Performance, Art in Architecture

Vienna

April 17th–September 1, 2024

MAK, Vienna‘s Museum of Applied Arts presents a solo exhibition dedicated to the work of Maria “My” Ullmann (1905-1995), a prolific artist who was a pioneer in the little-known Kineticist art movement of early 20th-century Austria. The exhibition traces her artistic career in multiple chapters: from her tutelage under Franz Čižek at the Vienna School of Arts and Crafts, to her commercial textile and carpet designs, to her theatre sets, costumes, and interior design, and her forays into “art as architecture.” On display are hitherto unexhibited works from Ullmann’s estate, as well as archival photographs and documents that illuminate the life of an overlooked artist. See mak.at/en.

1 2 Carpet design, 1927 (1); Ullmann with the model of a fountain for the city of Marl, 1965 (2). Images © Backhausen Archive (1); private collection (2)

Spatializing Reproductive Justice

New York

May 2-September 3, 2024

Arriving at the Center for Architecture in the spring, this traveling exhibition and programming series is dedicated to how architects and designers can address the inequities of reproductive care in the United States. Organized in association with WIP Collaborative and ArchiteXX in light of the repeal of Roe v. Wade, the exhibition is informed by past and present reproductive-justice movements and recent research into the spatial, legal, and social logistics of reproductive-health-care access. On view are investigations into how factors of race, class, and gender impact an individual’s access to care, alongside speculative design proposals for facilities, systems, and networks that expand reproductive-care access. See centerforarchitecture.org.

Ongoing Exhibitions What If: Unbuilt Architecture in Switzerland

Basel

Through April 7, 2024

The Swiss Architecture Museum brings together nearly two dozen architectural institutions from across the country in a wide-ranging exhibition exploring unbuilt Swiss architecture. What If draws from the “nearly infinite pool” of lost, rejected, stalled, or changed designs—from Caruso St. John and Morphosis to Le Corbusier—that continue to live on in Swiss architectural discourse. The result is a vision of an “alternative Switzerland, in which the courage to embrace utopia is greater than the fear of avoiding mistakes.” See sam-basel.org.

1 2 Rendering of the proposed 17132 Hotel (2014-2017) in Vals, Switzerland by Morphosis (1); Early 1990s illustration by Bernard Tschumi Architects of the Metropont in Lausanne (2). Images © Morphosis (1); Archives de la Construction Moderne (2)

Adrienne Moumin: In Another Life

Washington, D.C.

Through April 12, 2024

On view at the AIA D.C.’s District Architecture Center is a series of works inspired by architecture and urban landscapes. With her monochromatic photo collages meticulously forged by hand, multimedia artist Adrienne Moumin uses repetition and geometric abstraction to reimagine simple structures and familiar objects, such as light fixtures, doorways, and arches, to create dizzying optical effects that shift one’s perspective of the everyday. See aiadc.com

Estúdio Campana: On the Road

New York

Through April 20, 2024

The first of a series of exhibitions celebrating the 40th anniversary of the São Paulo–based design practice Estúdio Campana is on view at the Friedman Benda gallery. Founded by brothers Humberto and Fernando Campana, Estúdio Campana has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to design, in which mundane materials are transformed into furniture, installations, and other objects, exploring and bringing new context to Brazilian craft traditions. On the Road is the studio’s first show with Humberto as sole principal designer, following the death of his brother Fernando last year, and marks a new chapter in the practice. See friedmanbenda.com

Sites of Impermanence

New York

Through May 11, 2024

The National Academy of Design presents an exhibition of art and architectural works by its 2023 cohort of National Academicians. Architects Richard Gluckman, Carlos Jiménez, and Sarah Oppenheimer were among eight artists and designers recognized by the Academy for their contributions to the American cultural landscape. With a diverse roster of participants, the show comprises a vivid cross section of responses to urgent contemporary conditions and the underlying histories that have shaped them, with works exploring ideas of temporal and spatial mutability. See nationalacademy.org.

Albert Frey: Inventive Modernist

Palm Springs, California

Through June 3, 2024

The Swiss-American architect Albert Frey (1903–97) paved the way for the emergence of Palm Springs as a center for Modern architecture and design. The Palm Springs Art Museum presents an exhibition that explores how he used the formal tenets of early European Modernism to pioneer a new style of “desert Modernism,” making an indelible mark on the cityscape. The expansive retrospective showcases rare and previously unseen architectural models, drawings, films, photographs, and furniture to highlight Frey’s formative and place-sensitive approaches to material, color, and geometric composition. See psmuseum.org.

Hatton (Raymond) House by Albert Frey, Rancho Mirage, California (1947). Photo by Julius Shuman, © J. Paul Getty Trust, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles

Transform! Designing the Future of Energy

Weil Am Rhein, Germany

Through September 1, 2024

On view at the Vitra Design Museum, this exhibition explores the transformation of the energy sector through a design perspective. Beginning with a focus on human beings and the body, Transform! widens its lens to explore the role of design in the ongoing effort to replace fossil fuels, with a scope that ranges from everyday objects to home design, to entire urban systems. On display are examples of innovative and experimental product design, speculative design projects, films, architectural models, and futuristic visions of self-sufficient cities. After its initial presentation in Germany, the exhibition will tour to further international venues. See design-museum.de/en.

1 2 Ra, a solar powered tapestry by Marjan van Aubel, 2022 (1); Pneuma, by ECAL/Jule Bols and Sophia Götz, 2023 (2). Photos: © Pim Top, courtesy Marjan van Aubel (1); © ECAL/Marvin Merkel (2)

Events Sustainability in Practice

Cambridge, Massachusetts

April 17, 2024

This special half-day event, organized by RECORD in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, offers a “master class” in sustainable design and how to make it an integral part of a firm’s DNA, led by architects who have been doing just that for decades. Featured speakers include Ted Flato and David Lake of Lake|Flato Architects, Carol Ross Barney, and Mario Cucinella.

See architecturalrecord.com/record-on-the-road.

Concéntrico 10

Logroño, Spain

April 25-May 1, 2024

The architecture and design festival returns for its tenth edition, inviting visitors to explore the city through installations, exhibitions, and performances that foster renewed connection with urban space. This year’s international cohort of participants includes Sara Ricciardi Studio, Soft Baroque, Agence Spatiale, and SYN architects. See concentrico.es/en

Competitions 2024 RAMSA Fellowship

Deadline: March 27, 2024

Each year since 2012, Robert A.M. Stern Architects awards a $15,000 prize to graduate students for travel and research, promoting investigations into how tradition perseveres through invention. Recent recipients have traveled to Egypt, Italy, and Morocco, studying the construction of mud-brick houses in Aswan, and the rehabilitation of tuna fisheries in Sicily. Fellows complete their travel in the summer and present their research to RAMSA staff the following spring, and are also offered an optional residency program which provides a stipend that funds a two-week-long residency at RAMSA’s office in New York City before or after their travel. See ramsa.org/fellowship.

