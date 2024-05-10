✕

RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.



Upcoming Exhibitions I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture

Hong Kong

June 29, 2024

M+ presents the first major retrospective of the Chinese-born architect Ieoh Ming Pei (1917-2019), known for projects such as the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston and the modernization of the Grand Louvre in Paris. The exhibition will feature a selection of drawings, sketches, videos, models, photographs, and other archival documentation of his work, many of which have never been seen by the public. For a contemporary perspective on the architect's work, the museum commissioned photographs of Pei’s buildings by a new generation of photographers, including Naho Kubota, Lee Kuo-min, and Yoneda Tomoko. See mplus.org.

I. M. Pei presents a renewal planning project of downtown Oklahoma City in 1964. Photo © Oklahoman Archives

Ongoing Exhibitions WATER PRESSURE: Designing for the Future

Hamburg

Through October 13, 2024

The Museum of Arts and Crafts (MK&G), in collaboration with the London-based design firm Jane Withers Studio, presents an exhibition examining solutions to today’s water crises—scarcity, flooding, pollution and disrupted hydrological cycles—from a global perspective. On display are over 75 works from the fields of design, architecture, art, and science, that open up new routes for change, with a special look at the ecological challenges currently faced by the German port city of Hamburg. See mkg-hamburg.de.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Southwestern Pennsylvania

Washington, D.C.

Through March 1, 2025

An immersive exhibition at the National Building Museum presents a virtual exploration of five unrealized projects by Frank Lloyd Wright, designed between the 1930s and 1950s, examining how his vision of the future might have impacted Southwestern Pennsylvania’s urban, suburban, and rural landscapes. Animated films, created by Skyline Ink Animators + Illustrators, use three-dimensional rendering technology to immerse visitors within the potential of Wright’s unbuilt works, including the Point (1947), a self-service garage for Kaufmann’s Department Store (1949), the Point View Residences designed for the Edgar J. Kaufmann Charitable Trust (1952), the Rhododendron Chapel (1952), and a gate lodge for the Fallingwater grounds (1941). See nbm.org.

With Every Fiber

New Canaan, Connecticut

Through 2025

A new long-term exhibit at Grace Farms puts a spotlight on ethical materials as part of the institution’s Design for Freedom initiative, which aims to eradicate forced labor from the building supply chain. Designed by Studio Cooke John with Pentagram, the exhibition features contributions from 20 contemporary designers, cultural institutions, and construction industry leaders, including Buro Happold, MillerKnoll, Sciame Construction, New Canaan Library, and Serpentine Galleries. See designforfreedom.org.

reIMAGINE: Creating New Uses for Old Building

Washington, D.C.

Through August 29, 2024

On view at the District Architecture Center, this exhibition presents 19 buildings in the D.C. area that architects have recently reimagined, bringing new life to structures that might otherwise have been doomed to disuse or decay. Exploring the potential of adaptive reuse, the show features work from Beyer Blinder Belle, SmithGroup, and Studio Twenty Seven Architects, among others. See dcarchcenter.org.

Events AIA Conference on Architecture

Washington, D.C.

June 5-8, 2024

Convening this year in the nation’s capital, the annual AIA conference will bring together the often-siloed AEC industry to network, share knowledge, gain exposure, and find multidisciplinary solutions to today’s most pressing issues. Keynote speakers include Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and author Arthur C. Brooks. See conferenceonarchitecture.com.

E-mail information two months in advance to schulmanp@bnpmedia.com.