International home and contract textiles trade fair Heimtextil returned to Germany’s sprawling Messe Frankfurt exhibition grounds in January for its latest—and biggest—edition, with more than 2,800 exhibitors hailing from 60 countries. Dubbed New Sensitivity, the theme of the Heimtextil Trends 24/25 program focused on innovative materials such as bioengineered and plant-based textiles, and on sustainable production methods. The following highlights, which range from carpets to wallcoverings and upholstery, are from exhibitors selected by the Heimtextil Trend Council as possessing this forward-thinking approach. In addition to being trend picks, many were also selected for a curated program showcasing the best in contract textiles for architects, interior designers, and the hospitality industry.

Econature

Launched as part of decorative-fabric manufacturer Bitex Industry’s RE-CYCLE brand, Econature is a collection of recycled upholstery available in a range of warm tones and soft textures, with the same quality found in the sustainability-minded Spanish company’s non-recycled lines.

industrias-bitex.com

Greenwall I

With its roots in Flemish flax-growing traditions, wallcovering manufacturer Masureel is a longtime industry pioneer in the realm of ecologically sound business practices. Its paper-based Greenwall I offerings, such as the linen-effect Sunny line pictured above, are PVC-free but just as durable and easy to clean as their vinyl counterparts.

masureel.com

Circular Home

De Poortere Frères specializes in the design and production of decorative velvet fabrics and wallcoverings for the high-end residential and contract markets. The Belgian company’s Circular Home collection, available in a generous spectrum of colors, is produced using 100 percent-recycled polyester velvets. True to the line’s name, the fabrics can be recycled once again at the end of their lifespan.

depoortere.com

Panorama

Established in 1962, Valencia, Spain–based wallpaper manufacturer ICH showcased its latest collections at Heimtextil, including the new large-format Panorama mural-style line. Available in four different paper and vinyl variations, Panorama, like ICH’s other offerings, is produced in compliance with the latest environmental standards for manufacturing and material sourcing, including the use of responsibly forested paper products.

ichwallpaper.com

3141 Alpha

Fresh off its 50th anniversary, Sotexpro, a leading French producer of flame-retardant decorative fabrics, returned to Heimtextil to showcase its newest offerings, including 3141 Alpha. Made from 80 percent-recycled polyester, this sheer curtain with remarkable acoustic performance is specially ­woven to reduce sound reverberations while maintaining optimal light transparency.

sotexpro.fr

Maverick

Established in 1855, English fabric supplier Edmund Bell is best known as an industry leader in blackout textiles—a major focus of the company in the dark days of World War II. Made from 52 percent-recycled materials, the rugged-looking, soft-to-the-touch Maverick blackout, available in a spectrum of warm and cool neutral tones, “echoes the gnarled knots and textured ruggedness of wood.”

edmundbell.com

Touch

Verbatex, a leading Belgian producer of carpets and interior textiles, has given sustainability a front-and-center role in its business model. High-density and ultrasoft, the Touch collection is made from recycled polyester and features embossed effects that give this durable, no-pill carpet extra luster and shine. Available in a wide range of colors, Touch is Global Recycled Standard–certified.

verbatex.be