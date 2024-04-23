Greg Faulkner returns to the podcast to discuss the residential design process, adjusting to different scales, and how his San Francisco–based firm puts sustainability at the forefront of its practice.

- Greg Faulkner “Design moments always almost come from the client. I set up this sort of thematic, field-generated inhabitation of the site and listen carefully to them. Then we look for ways to integrate, validate, and justify it [the design] with things from the place and things from their life.”

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.