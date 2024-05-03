✕

Clue: This housing complex, built in the 1920s in a European city famed for its pioneering public-housing program, became a symbol of political resistance when it was surrounded and bombarded by fascist forces in 1934. Designed by a city-employed architect who favored heavy, monumental forms, it incorporates residences for 5,000 tenants along with a variety of government services.

Last month's answer: Hassan Fathy designed this khan—roughly translated, a trading post and inn—in New Gourna Village in Luxor, Egypt. With construction beginning in the late 1940s, New Gourna was conceived as housing for thousands of Egyptians removed by the government from their homes near ancient sites. Though Fathy sought to root his architecture in regional traditions, many resented the relocation process and refused to move to New Gourna.