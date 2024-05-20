The Ranch Mine co-founder Cavin Costello joins the podcast to discuss brand-building, his firm’s customized approach to designing high-end residential projects, and how transitioning to a fully remote practice has boosted creativity.

- Cavin Costello “I wanted to create a firm that was about amplifying the differences. So much of the housing industry is based on future resale, which is insane to me. Why are we creating a house for someone else, some hypothetical person? Then that hypothetical person to change the house for the next hypothetical person. It's this crazy loop. Instead, we just make homes that are great for us and our families.”

