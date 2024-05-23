Architecture firm billings remained soft in April, with an AIA/Deltek Architecture Billings Index (ABI) score of 48.3 (any score below 50.0 indicates decreasing business conditions), a slight improvement from March's 43.6. The value of newly signed design contracts dipped slightly in April, although inquiries into new projects continue to increase, suggesting ongoing client interest.

“These findings indicate that while there is still caution among clients, there are also positive signs with increasing inquiries into new projects,” said AIA chief economist Kermit Baker. "Continued high interest rates make it difficult for some projects to move forward, but there is ongoing interest in pursuing these projects once conditions improve. In the meantime, design activity is expected to remain sluggish.”

Billings declined at firms in all regions of the country, with the sharpest declines in the Midwest and South, and business conditions remained soft across all specializations. Firms with a multifamily specialization experienced the weakest conditions.

Compare recent ABI scores with the interactive graph below.