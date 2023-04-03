Since 1956, the editors of RECORD have looked for houses that upend expectations, push disciplinary limits, and redefine established vocabularies in imaginative ways. This year’s selection showcases nimble responses to diverse landscapes—whether in the desert, along a tidal marsh, or tucked into wooded hills—and feats of craft, from hand-worked weathering steel to precisely chiseled stone. Forms vary, too, from modernist courtyards and Miesian compositions to pinwheeling, pitched pavilions. Every year, the house proves to be an inexhaustible laboratory for architectural exploration.
See and hear from the architects of 2023’s award-winning houses as they explore how to integrate residences into natural surroundings and strategize methods of sustainability and resilience.
Credits: 1.5 AIA LU/HSW; 1 AIBD P-CE; 0.1 ICC CEU
Post a comment to this article
Report Abusive Comment