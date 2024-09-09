Jess Field of Field Architecture joins the podcast to discuss how landscape informs the Bay Area-based practice's design philosophy, how materials enrich a building's form, and the new book Field Architecture: Conversations with the Land.

- Jess Field “The thing about designing around the natural elements is that it also relies on finer calibrations that need to be felt on-site. With our Madrone Ridge house, the downturned copper eaves are an interesting element that really helped us not only utilize the broad overhangs for controlling the south sun, but also the harder-to-shade west exposures. The first time I went to the house, I waited for the sun to get low, so I could see it coming in through the perforated copper—and finally it did. It started with little spots on the floor inside. And then as the sun went even lower I just kind of found myself lost in the magic of this light show happening inside the house.”

