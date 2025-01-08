Renzo Piano Building Workshop partner Joost Moolhuijzen joins the DESIGN:ED Podcast to discuss the development of London’s Shard Place, construction complexities of the new Grands-Montets aerial tramway in Chamonix, France, and the design philosophies that have made the firm one of the most recognizable in the profession.

- Joost Moolhuijzen “When we have a project, whether it’s early stage or in the following stages, it’s very collaborative. We test ideas, come back, make models, work on it, and then come back again and say, ‘well, is this the right idea?’ And then we keep going—even if not sure—because we feel that there is something in there. [This is] the moment to be very open and listen. We try to really work on that, because the first impression would be to just follow the star architect. It’s more complex than that, and much more interesting.”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.