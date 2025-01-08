Renzo Piano Building Workshop partner Joost Moolhuijzen joins the DESIGN:ED Podcast to discuss the development of London’s Shard Place, construction complexities of the new Grands-Montets aerial tramway in Chamonix, France, and the design philosophies that have made the firm one of the most recognizable in the profession.
Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.