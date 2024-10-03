This piece was first published on October 1, 2024 on ENR.com.

Thousands of dockworkers at East and Gulf coast ports went on strike October 1, a move with potential to have far-reaching supply chain impacts. But its effect on the construction industry remains to be seen.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) initiated its first coast-wide strike in nearly 50 years, saying the last offer from the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents the ports, before their last contract expired Sept. 30 “fell far short of what ILA rank-and-file members are demanding in wages and protections against automation.”

The strike halts work at ports of Boston; New York/New Jersey; Philadelphia; Baltimore; Norfolk, Virginia.; Wilmington, North Carolina.; Savannah, Georgia.; Tampa Bay, Florida.; Mobile, Alabama.; New Orleans; and Houston.

“USMX brought on this strike when they decided to hold firm to foreign-owned ocean carriers earning billion-dollar profits at United States ports, but not compensate the American ILA longshore workers who perform the labor that brings them their wealth,” ILA President Harold Daggett said in a statement.

The union said it is seeking a $5 per hour increase for each year of a six-year agreement, “airtight language that there will be no automation or semi-automation” and container royalty money for ILA.

