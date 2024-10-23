Mark Rios and Andy Lantz of Rios join the podcast to discuss the 1901 master plan to redevelop the area around Chicago's United Center, the firm’s experience-centered design process, and how their work on the Spotify Content Campus is influencing other creative endeavors.

- Andy Lantz, creative director at Rios “What's great with the 1901 Project [on Chicago’s West Side] is that the foundations are deep with the businesses and neighbors around it. It’s a community-focused design—not just putting building footprints down and calling it a day but considering projects for something more than their value of return on investment. It’s about thinking beyond real estate metrics and understanding how something can have longevity by reimagining future uses. This is fundamental: it's not the real estate, it's the opportunity.”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.