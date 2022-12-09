Gensler co-CEOs Diane Hoskins and Andy Cohen join the podcast to discuss what sets Gensler apart from other firms, its perception as a corporate office, and how maintaining a focus on people positively impacts the built environment.

"At Gensler, we have made the decision that our focus is on our impact on the world. We believe strongly that there is much work to do. There are cities that need to be rethought; there are communities that are struggling; and architects need to be there, in some cases, pro bono. As a firm at our scale, we can do those projects that make a difference, no matter who the client is." – Diane Hoskins, Gensler

