California-based architectural photographer Joe Fletcher joins the podcast to discuss what elements create a compelling photograph, how the medium contributes to firm marketing campaigns, and the larger influence that photography and video has on the architecture profession.
Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.
