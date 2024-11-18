California-based architectural photographer Joe Fletcher joins the podcast to discuss what elements create a compelling photograph, how the medium contributes to firm marketing campaigns, and the larger influence that photography and video has on the architecture profession.

- Joe Fletcher “I realized that as a photographer, you want every picture to be beautiful—you want every picture to be perfect. There are some pictures that you just need to find a way to shoot the best way you can and also tell the story. I'm always looking for those shots: the key ones that, whenever you think of the project, you think of those one or two shots. But then you need all the other ones that fill in the story for you and explain it.”

