The International Surface Event (tise) is bringing an exciting new addition to the upcoming event in January with the launch of a program designed specifically for professionals working with natural stone. The curated experience will combine three essential benefits: education, networking opportunities and hands-on exposure to real world examples of the process of natural stone creation and processing. Program participants can explore two dynamic neighborhoods on the show floor, Surfaces and Tile + Stone. These areas are filled with the latest materials, tools and installation products all pertaining to natural stone, providing an invaluable look into cutting-edge trends and groundbreaking solutions shaping the natural stone sector.

Natural stone is becoming increasingly popular for interior design applications, not just in the United States but on a worldwide scale. Homeowners and businesses continue to seek more stylish and sophisticated spaces, and they are turning to stone to create a wide variety of interior and exterior designs. Demand for unique textures and colors in homes and businesses is driving a rise in custom natural stone solutions, increasing the demand for natural and unique materials.

The natural stone program, officially kicking off on Wednesday, January 29 at tise, includes a mix of engaging educational experiences including guided show floor tours, brunch and learn panel discussions to engage in the current economic climate, addressing topics like silica impacts and advancing sustainability, as well as a unique behind-the-scenes quarry and processing plant visit to the Las Vegas Rock to gain real-world knowledge of the production of natural stone.

Additional natural stone focused content throughout the week will include the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) Awards Ceremony and After Party, various technology and stone presentations, Natural Stone Pavilion Tours and a Happy Hour, sponsored by NSI designed to celebrate the advancements and achievements of our industry peers continuing to excel in the sector.

Photo courtesy of tise, click to enlarge.

Participants are going to gain valuable knowledge as well as access to industry experts, and furthermore, can receive Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through the specialized program. The program, in partnership with Architectural Record and the Natural Stone Institute, is poised to support the growth and the excellence in the sector.

In addition to the U.S.-focused content, the program explores international trends in design, materials and sustainable practices, ensuring a comprehensive look at the global state of natural stone innovation, where countries like China, India, Turkey, Italy and Brazil dominate the production and export of natural stone. Whether you are an architect, designer, contractor or supplier, this program is a gateway to mastering the art and science of working with natural stone.

Attendees can also earn essential Continuing Education Units (CEUs) throughout the program to enhance their professional development and gain tangible skills in order to utilize products and knowledge to do business in a more efficient way. To register to be part of the debut program for stone professionals, visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com. The International Surface event will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, January 28-30, 2025.

