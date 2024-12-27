Image in modal.
See All the Best Architectural Products of 2024

RECORD's annual contest presents the top building systems of the year that combine both efficiency and style.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

 

FL-10

FL 10 Diffuser and Lighting Module.

Titus merges the FlowBar architectural linear diffuser with the Apure Minus 2 lighting module to provide an efficient and stylish two-in-one product. The system, available in 6', 8', 10', and 12' segments, is entirely thick-walled extruded aluminum, with a black powder-coat finish.
titus-hvac.com


SunStyle

Editors' Pick. SunStyle Solar Panels.

With SunStyle, CertainTeed combines solar modules with roofing to create a sleek, high-performing solar electric system that is resilient in harsh weather conditions. The lightweight tiles (34¼" × 34¼") are constructed with PERC monocrystalline photovoltaic cells and tempered solar glass.
certainteed.com


EZ-Path Cable Tray Retrofit Device

EZ-Path Cable Tray Retrofit Device.

Now accommodating 24" cable trays, this Specified Technologies device (measuring 21½" × 18" × 31") restores noncompliant, overfilled tray penetrations. It features a built-in fire-and-smoke sealing system and is built of heavy-gauge galvanized steel.
stifirestop.com


s-MEXT

s-MEXT Cooling System.

This compact and precise cooling system for I.T. hardware from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US maximizes efficiency in modest-size spaces. s-MEXT automatically adjusts to power needs to ensure swift system stabilization, and can quickly adapt to load fluctuations. This product comes in two capacities: 22kBtu/h and 40kBtu/h.
mitsubishicomfort.com