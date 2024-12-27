✕

RECORD's annual contest presents the top building systems of the year that combine both efficiency and style.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

FL-10

Titus merges the FlowBar architectural linear diffuser with the Apure Minus 2 lighting module to provide an efficient and stylish two-in-one product. The system, available in 6', 8', 10', and 12' segments, is entirely thick-walled extruded aluminum, with a black powder-coat finish.

titus-hvac.com





SunStyle

With SunStyle, CertainTeed combines solar modules with roofing to create a sleek, high-performing solar electric system that is resilient in harsh weather conditions. The lightweight tiles (34¼" × 34¼") are constructed with PERC monocrystalline photovoltaic cells and tempered solar glass.

certainteed.com





EZ-Path Cable Tray Retrofit Device

Now accommodating 24" cable trays, this Specified Technologies device (measuring 21½" × 18" × 31") restores noncompliant, overfilled tray penetrations. It features a built-in fire-and-smoke sealing system and is built of heavy-gauge galvanized steel.

stifirestop.com





s-MEXT

This compact and precise cooling system for I.T. hardware from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US maximizes efficiency in modest-size spaces. s-MEXT automatically adjusts to power needs to ensure swift system stabilization, and can quickly adapt to load fluctuations. This product comes in two capacities: 22kBtu/h and 40kBtu/h.

mitsubishicomfort.com