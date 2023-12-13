✕

Architectural Record presents the top facade systems of the year, highlighting timber cladding and architectural mesh.

RHEINZINK-prePATINA ECO ZINC

This pre-weathered zinc is well suited to facade cladding systems, among other applications. RHEINZINK has harnessed wind and hydropower to use 50% less carbon dioxide during manufacture. Available in blue and graphite gray, the material will patinate through the decades.

rheinzink.us “While zinc cladding is not new, RHEINZINK’s prePATINA uses 50% less CO₂ to produce. It’s a sustainable option for exterior building enclosures that can still afford the same visual aesthetics.”

- Vivian Lee, Design Director, Gensler “While zinc cladding is not new, RHEINZINK’s prePATINA uses 50% less CO₂ to produce. It’s a sustainable option for exterior building enclosures that can still afford the same visual aesthetics.”

ThermoWood Oak

ThermoWood Oak by TanTimber is a treated wood ideal for outdoor applications, undergoing high-temperature drying, thermal modification, and moisture conditioning to become a product that does not warp or contract as seasons change. It is available in more than 20 siding and decking profiles.

tantimber.com

Wildwood Bamboo

Bamboo is the latest color addition to the Wildwood composite cladding portfolio developed by Fiberon. It is ideal for rainscreen application, due to its hydrophobic character, and is available in a wide range of sizes. Wildwood is free of any toxic chemicals and is almost entirely sourced from pre- and post-consumer recycled content, namely wood and plastic.

fiberoncladding.com

RE/8 Bio-circular Architectural Mesh

Kaynemaile’s RE/8 Bio-circular mesh is a metallic-look screening material for building exteriors and various interior applications. What sets it apart is its lightweight construction, made possible by using polycarbonate instead of metal, and sustainable mass-balanced biowaste and residues to produce the base polymer.

kaynemaile.com