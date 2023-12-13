Architectural Record presents the top facade systems of the year, highlighting timber cladding and architectural mesh.
RHEINZINK-prePATINA ECO ZINC
This pre-weathered zinc is well suited to facade cladding systems, among other applications. RHEINZINK has harnessed wind and hydropower to use 50% less carbon dioxide during manufacture. Available in blue and graphite gray, the material will patinate through the decades.
rheinzink.us
ThermoWood Oak
ThermoWood Oak by TanTimber is a treated wood ideal for outdoor applications, undergoing high-temperature drying, thermal modification, and moisture conditioning to become a product that does not warp or contract as seasons change. It is available in more than 20 siding and decking profiles.
tantimber.com
Wildwood Bamboo
Bamboo is the latest color addition to the Wildwood composite cladding portfolio developed by Fiberon. It is ideal for rainscreen application, due to its hydrophobic character, and is available in a wide range of sizes. Wildwood is free of any toxic chemicals and is almost entirely sourced from pre- and post-consumer recycled content, namely wood and plastic.
fiberoncladding.com
RE/8 Bio-circular Architectural Mesh
Kaynemaile’s RE/8 Bio-circular mesh is a metallic-look screening material for building exteriors and various interior applications. What sets it apart is its lightweight construction, made possible by using polycarbonate instead of metal, and sustainable mass-balanced biowaste and residues to produce the base polymer.
kaynemaile.com
Post a comment to this article
Report Abusive Comment