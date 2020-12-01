✕

Architectural Record presents the best HVAC, conveyance, and daylighting products of the year.

Climate Responsive Outdoor Retractable Enclosure

This environmentally responsive outdoor complex combines Phantom Screens’ retractable screens with StruXure Outdoor’s “smart” automated pergolas and Somfy motors and controls. The resulting system can detect and respond to outdoor conditions using integrated sensors to control the retractable enclosure’s roof louvers and lower or raise its screen “walls.”

“The Phantom Screens product has nice design qualities: good proportions, clear functionality, and clean lines. In these times, it’s also a possible solution for clients looking to enhance their indoor/outdoor living.”

Schindler CleanMobility Solutions

This suite of sanitization options for elevators, escalators, and moving walkways can enhance hygiene for user peace of mind. Sanitizing Ultra UV/UV Pro can be installed onto existing escalator handrails; CleanAir Ion generates ions in small spaces to help combat airborne contaminants; and CleanCall Wave uses motion sensors to eliminate touching of elevator buttons.

NCC199CDV Commercial Condensing Water Heater

This tankless water heater from Noritz can be wall-mounted easily and features reengineered dual stainless-steel heat exchangers with improved corrosion resistance and heat-shock durability. Facilities managers can control its functions and be alerted to maintenance reminders remotely via an app.

Evolution Steel Stair System

Fortress Building Products developed this ready-to-assemble steel-deck stair system, offering a comprehensive solution for decking applications. Architects can choose from three different rise/run bracket options and use any type or brand of decking to top the foundation.

IntelliFlex I/O

This Draper interface for motorized shade control uses sensors to track and react to sky, wind, and thermal conditions in up to four different zones. It can also model a building’s location and orientation to adjust shades accordingly. For whole-building solutions, the system detects the sun’s actual location to allow a specified amount of light to infiltrate the building.

