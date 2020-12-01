Architectural Record presents the best HVAC, conveyance, and daylighting products of the year.
Climate Responsive Outdoor Retractable Enclosure
This environmentally responsive outdoor complex combines Phantom Screens’ retractable screens with StruXure Outdoor’s “smart” automated pergolas and Somfy motors and controls. The resulting system can detect and respond to outdoor conditions using integrated sensors to control the retractable enclosure’s roof louvers and lower or raise its screen “walls.”
Info.phantomscreens.com
Schindler CleanMobility Solutions
This suite of sanitization options for elevators, escalators, and moving walkways can enhance hygiene for user peace of mind. Sanitizing Ultra UV/UV Pro can be installed onto existing escalator handrails; CleanAir Ion generates ions in small spaces to help combat airborne contaminants; and CleanCall Wave uses motion sensors to eliminate touching of elevator buttons.
schindler.com
NCC199CDV Commercial Condensing Water Heater
This tankless water heater from Noritz can be wall-mounted easily and features reengineered dual stainless-steel heat exchangers with improved corrosion resistance and heat-shock durability. Facilities managers can control its functions and be alerted to maintenance reminders remotely via an app.
noritz.com
Evolution Steel Stair System
Fortress Building Products developed this ready-to-assemble steel-deck stair system, offering a comprehensive solution for decking applications. Architects can choose from three different rise/run bracket options and use any type or brand of decking to top the foundation.
fortressbp.com
IntelliFlex I/O
This Draper interface for motorized shade control uses sensors to track and react to sky, wind, and thermal conditions in up to four different zones. It can also model a building’s location and orientation to adjust shades accordingly. For whole-building solutions, the system detects the sun’s actual location to allow a specified amount of light to infiltrate the building.
draperinc.com