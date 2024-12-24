✕

RECORD's annual contest presents the top new hardware, coverings, and fenestration systems of the year.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Concepta III

The Concepta III, the newest iteration of the Concepta door-system collection, features a push-to-open option for handleless fronts, and a pull option with handles. Thanks to the efficient design, only 14 screws are required for assembly, which can be modified as needed through easily accessed adjustment points.

hawa.com

ClearPower

This transparent photovoltaic insert, placed inside an insulated-glass unit (IGU), generates electricity at a rate comparable to that of standard solar panels. Stellaris’s ClearPower is composed of a bifacial silicon solar cell array, and, sold in modular units, can fit into nearly any size IGU.

clearpower.energy

SG 5040 TurboLux

With an extremely fast opening speed of 138" per second, this coiling door minimizes operating costs and accelerates logistic processes. The coil comes pre-assembled, greatly reducing installation time, and the door is manufactured with impact-resistant polycarbonate, making the TurboLux suitable for everyday industrial use. Door openings come in custom sizing up to 16' × 16'.

hormann.us

Second Nature

Each door in this collection by Jeld-Wen features skins, solid cores, and internal components crafted with recycled or sustainably sourced wood fiber. The components are designed to withstand warping, splitting, and cracking. Doors range in width from 1½' to 3' and in height from 6½' to 8' and are available in three designs.

jeld-wen.com

Air

This swing-door system was designed by Rimadesio to seamlessly integrate into an array of interior spaces. Air features fixed panels that can be combined with bidirectional doors to create linear or corner compositions; its aluminum structure and glass panels are available in a wide range of finishes and materials. The panels come in four configurations, with dimensions of up to 80" × 142".

rimadesio.it

Blumcraft Entice HP+

CRL’s BlumCraft Entice HP+ glass entrance system boasts a full-perimeter seal around its doors, thermally broken components, and superior thermal and wind protection, ensuring year-round weather protection. The doors run up to 10' tall and 4' wide in 1" insulating glass, and can be specified with ultra-narrow 1½" door stiles.

crlaurence.com

NW Aluminum 643

This door and wall solution by NanaWall provides a classic steel look with lightweight aluminum. The energy-efficient panel design delivers superior thermal, water, and air resistance. It also features a tamper-resistant multipoint system for added security, and utilizes a floor-supported gothic-arch roller system for smoother operation. Sizing is entirely customizable.

nanawall.com

VanAir Door

The VanAir Door features a patented built-in ventilation system that improves air quality. It reduces the influx of pollutants such as CO2 and increases air circulation to mitigate mold and bacteria growth, balance temperature and air pressure, and curb heat buildup in mechanical and laundry rooms. With a Sound Transmission Class rating of 26, this door also provides superb privacy. It is available in six wood veneers.

vanairdesign.com