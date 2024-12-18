With a new year just around the corner, RECORD’s editors have chosen 10 of the most notable projects published in the magazine in 2024. Spanning the globe, the selection—which includes a reinvented embassy, a children’s hospital, an expanded airport terminal, an ambassador’s residence, and a historic train station brought back from the dead—reflect a rich diversity of form, materials, and contexts.

Our top projects of 2024, found below, will be republished over the coming days in the order in which they originally appeared on RECORD’s website.