Arlene Ellwood of Austin-based nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes and architect Todd Ferry of Portland State University join the podcast to discuss the measurable impact tiny house villages have had on people experiencing homelessness, how architects can engage communities to help offer solutions, and how this model can be replicated across the country.

- Arlene Ellwood “It was a group of volunteer architects getting involved in the very early phases of our [Community First! Village] development that really changed this place from being just another RV park that serves as permanent supportive housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness into a community that people want to visit and can see themselves living in. That has always been such an integral part of the village—not just having capital 'A' architecture but involving people with a design mindset.”

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.