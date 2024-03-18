Arlene Ellwood of Austin-based nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes and architect Todd Ferry of Portland State University join the podcast to discuss the measurable impact tiny house villages have had on people experiencing homelessness, how architects can engage communities to help offer solutions, and how this model can be replicated across the country.
Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.
