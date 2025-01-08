✕

At 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 8, the Santa Ana winds still howl across Los Angeles as the city grapples with an unprecedented wildfire event spurred by hurricane-strength gusts and bone-dry conditions.

First reported 24 hours earlier as a small brush fire in the mountains above the affluent, close-knit coastal enclave of Pacific Palisades, the blaze quickly engulfed the large swaths of the region’s precarious wildland-urban interface. There are now a quartet of major active wildfires raging in and around Los Angeles County: the Palisades Fire, has grown to more than 15,000 acres and spread to western neighbor Malibu and threatened parts of Brentwood and Santa Monica to the east and southwest, respectively; the deadly Eaton Fire, located north of Pasadena, has destroyed more than 10,000 acres; the fast-growing Hurst Fire near Sylmar, in the far north of the San Fernando Valley, has claimed more than 500 acres; and the Woodley Fire, also in the San Fernando Valley near the Sepulveda Basin, has spread to 30 acres. Per the latest data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), all four wildfires are currently at zero containment and new, smaller blazes have also erupted across the region. At least two deaths have been reported.

The Palisades Fire as seen from Pacific Palisades. Photo by Ariam23, Wikimedia Commons

Over the last day, a vast number of homes, businesses, and civic buildings—including schools, libraries, and reportedly, the Pacific Palisades fire station—have been torched and tens of thousands of Angelenos have evacuated from the impacted areas. The scene is nothing short of apocalyptic, the loss immeasurable.

Although the total scope of devastation won’t be fully known until the winds calm and the smoke clears, below is a running list of culturally and historically significant structures and local landmarks impacted by the catastrophe that has erupted across L.A. and environs. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Getty Villa

While parts of its grounds were set ablaze on January 7 as the Palisades Fire first exploded, the famed museum’s buildings and renowned collection of Greek, Roman, and Etruscan antiquities have been spared despite some reports to the contrary on social media (and general confusion between the Getty Villa and the Richard Meier–designed Getty Center in Brentwood, which together comprise the J. Paul Getty Museum). “Some trees and vegetation on site have burned, but no structures are on fire, and staff and the collection remain safe,” confirmed the museum in an update published on social media late yesterday. A later update indicated that the complex, located in Pacific Palisades but widely associated with neighboring Malibu, will remain closed through Monday, January 13. First opened in 1974, the Getty Villa’s immersive campus was modeled after the Villa of the Papyri at Herculaneum by L.A. architects Robert E. Langdon, Jr. and Ernest C. Wilson Jr. An expansive, critically lauded campus revamp led by Machado Silvetti was completed in 2006. Although not under immediate threat, the Getty Center is currently closed to visitors.

The Eames House

Like the Getty Villa, another cherished cultural site in Pacific Palisades, Charles and Ray Eames’ Case Study House No. 8, appears to be safe for now. In an update published on Instagram the morning of January 8, the Eames Foundation wrote that the 1949 studio-residence was “unharmed by the wildfires … but the windblown fires continue to claim other homes in the community and bring the fires nearer.” The foundation adds that it is closely monitoring the situation and that a small number of objects were removed from the property by staff prior to mandatory evacuation orders. “The loss and displacement caused by these fires is staggering, and we stand in solidarity with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time.” All public tours and visits to the National Historic Landmark–listed house museum have been suspended.

Case Study Houses

In addition to the Eames House, Pacific Palisades is home to several other surviving residences commissioned in the late 1940s and early 50s as part of Arts & Architecture magazine’s experimental Case Study Houses program. There is no information currently regarding Case Study Houses No. 9 (Entenza House, Charles Eames and Eero Saarinen), No. 18 (West House, Rodney Walker), or No. 20 (Bailey House, Richard Neutra) along with Case Study Houses outside of Pacific Palisades in other fire-impacted areas such as Pasadena, Altadena, and La Cañada Flintridge.

The Topanga Ranch Motel

Although abandoned for years, this bungalow-style motor court along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) on the eastern edge of Malibu was a local landmark that had appeared in numerous movies and television shows. Built by William Randolph Hearst in the 1920s to house workers constructing the PCH, the property was on the cusp of a major restoration project that would have ultimately seen it reopen to visitors. Sadly, it was lost in the Palisade Fire along with nearby businesses flanking the PCH, including long-running roadside seafood institution the Reel Inn, located next door.

The remains of actor and humorist Will Rogers’ former ranch house at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades. Photo courtesy California State Parks

Will Rogers State Historic Park

California State Parks has reported that the 31-room former ranch house of vaudeville performer-turned-early Hollywood star, the Oklahoma-born “cowboy philosopher” Will Rogers, was leveled by fire along with other buildings—including multiple historic structures and park employee residences—located within the state park in Pacific Palisades bearing his name. In total, California State Parks estimates that there were 30 structural losses between Will Rogers State Historic Park and neighboring Topanga State Park.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

Completed in 1964, this midcentury church on Toyopa Drive in Pacific Palisades designed by noted L.A. architect Albert C. Martin (of Los Angeles City Hall and May Company Building fame) was destroyed by fire. Only the building frame remains standing. As noted by the city’s Historic Resources Inventory, the church was an “excellent example of New Formalist institutional architecture.” Another significant church in the neighborhood, the Charles Moore–designed St Matthew's Episcopal Church (1983), has not reported damage at the time of publication.

Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center

This Conservative synagogue, housed in a historic Mission Revival-Style building on Pasadena’s North Altadena Drive since 1945, was destroyed in the Eaton Fire. As reported by NBC4 Los Angeles, the Torah scrolls were safely removed during the evacuation process and are in safekeeping at the home of a congregant.

First responders on the scene in Pacific Palisades. Photo by CAL FIRE/Flickr; Public Domain

For those seeking to help those affected and displaced by the L.A. wildfires, the Los Angeles Times has published a comprehensive list of charitable organizations worth considering.