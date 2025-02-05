Mike Armstrong, CEO of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), joins Architectural Record's DESIGN:ED podcast to discuss upcoming changes to the licensure process and how the organization is working to expand different pathways to practice.

- Mike Armstrong “We have a multi-year effort underway to redesign the entire tool kit of licensure program options. Because we’re all different and all demonstrate knowledge differently, [NCARB] needs to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach and towards a more realistic and human-friendly way to qualify people for licensure.”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.