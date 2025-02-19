Jordan Luther, 68th president of the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS), joins Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast to discuss bridging the gap from school to practice, how young architects can advocate for themselves early in their careers, and how AIAS is helping students positively contribute to the profession.
Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.