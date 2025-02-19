Jordan Luther, 68th president of the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS), joins Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast to discuss bridging the gap from school to practice, how young architects can advocate for themselves early in their careers, and how AIAS is helping students positively contribute to the profession.

- Jordan Luther, president, American Institute of Architecture Students “One of the beautiful things about the AIAS—and about this generation, too—is that they're not afraid to be changemakers and to have difficult conversations … if we're not having them now, it's not going to trickle into the profession. We're lucky that there are several firms starting to have those conversations, but we have groups like our Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee. We try to advocate for important things now, while we're in school, so we can be the change the comes up the pipeline into the firm.”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.