DESIGN:ED Podcast: Nico Kienzl

By RECORD Editors
Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation
Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation, American Museum of Natural History. Photo © Jessica Rafferty
April 9, 2025

Atelier Ten

Atelier Ten founding director Nico Kienzl joins Architectural Record's DESIGN:ED Podcast to discuss how his team consults with architects to implement environmental design, the metrics for success of a sustainable project, and how the firm is leading the profession to accomplish “Absolute Zero Carbon” for the built environment.

