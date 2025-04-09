DESIGN:ED Podcast: Nico Kienzl

Atelier Ten founding director Nico Kienzl joins Architectural Record's DESIGN:ED Podcast to discuss how his team consults with architects to implement environmental design, the metrics for success of a sustainable project, and how the firm is leading the profession to accomplish “Absolute Zero Carbon” for the built environment.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.