Las Vegas Hosts Annual Kitchen & Bath Showcase with Record Attendance
The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), organized by the National Kitchen and Bath Association, returned to Las Vegas February 25–27. The trade show was again co-located with the International Builders’ Show, operated by the National Association of Home Builders, as part of the larger Design & Construction Week. KBIS’s 500,000 square feet of exhibition space hosted more than 43,000 registered visitors, nearly 700 exhibitors—about 300 were international—and 75 breakout sessions. The show also included product releases featuring the latest in induction cooktops, bathroom fixtures, bidets, and more. Here are some notable highlights.
All photos courtesy the manufacturers
