Las Vegas Hosts Annual Kitchen & Bath Showcase with Record Attendance

The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), organized by the National Kitchen and Bath Association, returned to Las Vegas February 25–27. The trade show was again co-located with the International Builders’ Show, operated by the National Association of Home Builders, as part of the larger Design & Construction Week. KBIS’s 500,000 square feet of exhibition space hosted more than 43,000 registered visitors, nearly 700 exhibitors—about 300 were international—and 75 breakout sessions. The show also included product releases featuring the latest in induction cooktops, bathroom fixtures, bidets, and more. Here are some notable highlights.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Exclusive

Italian natural-stone producer Antolini has added three new offerings to its Exclusive collection: Cipollino GreyWave, a white, black, and gray-veined marble; Amazonite, a turquoise-colored granite; and Invisible Sunset, a gray-and-rust colored marble. The slabs are suitable for kitchen countertops and shower-wall panels and are cut to a project’s specific needs.

antolini.com

Inteos

This workstation sink, designed by German manufacturer Blanco, helps organize even the messiest of kitchens. Every model is offered in either stainless-steel or granite composite, with a standard length (19½") and height (9½") and varying widths (30", 33", 39", and 45"). The lip of each sink can also be fitted with a range of accessories, like cutting boards and strainers (shown).

blanco.com

Washlet S5

This bidet seat from Toto includes an instantaneous water heater, to reduce energy consumption by nearly 40%, and adjustable temperature and pressure settings. The seat is also heated and features an air dryer that provides additional comfort and automatically cleans the wand and bowl between uses.

totousa.com

Hinoki

This wood product from Nakamoto Forestry is sourced from a slow-growing cypress species, native to Japan, whose natural oils make it resistant to rot and insects and ideal for humid environments like bathrooms and saunas. Nakamoto sells its Hinoki products as moulder blanks measuring 145¹¹/16" × ¹¹/16" × 4¾".

nakamotoforestry.com

Electric BBQ Grill

At KBIS, Smeg announced major plans to expand its large appliance collection in North America. This includes its first-ever barbeque grill, which is built-in and electric-powered, as well as suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It is available in 24", 36", and 48" widths, with the latter two models featuring two grills and a griddle

smegstore.us

Column

True Residential’s recently launched 24" × 84" model of its Column line of refrigerators, freezers, and dual-zone wine chillers helps make the most of compact spaces. The units are built of stainless steel inside and out, and are equipped with digital temperature controls. The appliances are available in a range of colors, like champagne and matte black, and can be fitted with numerous hardware options, such as brass or chrome, or a glass door.

true-residential.com

Integral Induction

Pitt Cooking’s induction system is designed to seamlessly integrate with porcelain, granite, marble, and ceramic countertops. The induction zones, framed by black-coated aluminum rings, are available in two diameters, 9¹/16" and 105/8", and their round knobs may be placed horizontally or vertically.

pittcooking.com

Landshapes

Marking the second collaboration between Kohler and visual artist Daniel Arsham, the Landshapes collection includes a smart toilet, freestanding bath, faucet handles and sinks, vanities and vanity tops, lamps and sconces, and tile. The products, all sold separately, feature Arsham’s distinct design style, which emphasizes sculptural and playful forms.

kohler.com

Facetted

Häcker Kitchens unveiled several new door options at KBIS, including this handleless style. Its minimal detailing and geometric design presents a prism-like appearance, and it is available in more than 1,900 shades and 190 colors. The doors are also compatible across the Häcker Kitchens portfolio

hackerkitchens.us

Stellar

Watrline has introduced six new finishes—matte black, brushed stainless steel, PVD copper, gunmetal, gold, and white—to its Stellar outdoor-shower collection. The freestanding fixtures are minimal in profile and can be fitted with showerheads and rinse stations.

watrline.com