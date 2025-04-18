April 2025: Dates and Events
RECORD’s monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.
Upcoming Exhibitions
RIBA Royal Gold Medal Exhibition
London, Liverpool
May 2-31, 2025
Opening simultaneously at the Royal Institute of British Architects’ (RIBA) London headquarters and the Tate Liverpool, this exhibition celebrates the career of this year's RIBA Royal Gold Medallist SANAA, the collaborative practice of Japanese architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa. The displays will present ten of SANAA’s noteworthy projects through a series of photographs by Dutch photographer Iwan Baan, which celebrate the practice’s devotion to simplicity, elegance, and light. The Tokyo-based firm's major works include the New Museum of Contemporary Art, the Rolex Learning Centre, and the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art. See architecture.com.
