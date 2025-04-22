Highlights from Salone del Mobile's 63rd Edition

Against a backdrop of strong market turbulence, the Salone del Mobile, Milan’s annual furniture fair, together with the biennial Euroluce lighting show, attracted just over 300,000 visitors to the Italian capital of design in early April. New products made their debut alongside a series of talks and installations by the likes of stage designer Es Devlin, filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, and theater director Robert Wilson, who also curated the opening gala of the fair’s 63rd edition at Milan’s famous La Scala opera house.

Lakelet

Drawing inspiration from the landscape of their homeland, Anna Lindgren and Sofia Lagerkvist of Swedish design studio Front designed these side tables to convey the emotional impact of the colors of nature as reflected by water. Irregular in shape and varied in size, they rest on a curved glass base.

Boomerang

Gebrüder Thonet Vienna goes back to the archives for a desk design from 2001 by Enzo Mari. Its structure features a curved laminated-beech beam and four solid yet slender legs, also in beech. The top, in extra-clear tempered glass, follows the curved shape of the beam.

Barcelona Collection and Biboni

Until now, you could only get Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona collection in leather. But apparently Mies had no objection to other fabrics’ being used. Knoll introduced the option of fabric upholstery (which comes with significant savings) and a new ultra-matte-black frame, available for the Barcelona Chair, Stool, and Couch. Los Angeles–based Johnston Marklee designed the plush Biboni sofa to offer softness and support.

Haller Soft Panel

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of its modular furniture, Swiss design giant USM presented a playful new add-on to its shelving and storage during Milan Design Week. The Haller Soft Panel is a lightweight textile panel that comes with four magnets and can be easily clicked into the tubular structure of the system. Soft to the touch and available in different colors and patterns, it provides a surprising contrast to the metallic look and feel of the classic design.

Momo

Nestled on top of tubular metal frames, soft and rounded cushions define the Momo chair and armchair, designed by Stockholm-based Claesson Koivisto Rune. The molded-foam seat and back cushions can be upholstered in a variety of fabrics.

Adrien

Jean-Marie Massaud’s Adrien table has been reimagined in a larger size, available in both round and rectangular versions, making it an ideal centerpiece for grand spaces. Tops in lacquer, marble, or wood are positioned above asymmetrical legs.

DressCove

The DressCove Night System is a first for Poltrona Frau. The modular system, designed by Dante Bonuccelli, is available in a walk-in closet or traditional wardrobe configuration to create open or closed spaces using a mix of transparent and opaque materials. The wooden structure is available in golden walnut, dark oak, brown oak, or pickled oak, with the option of doors in glass or wood, or upholstered in leather.

Monk and Lia



1

2

90-year-old Tobia Scarpa had a strong presence at the fair, with a reintroduced light fixture for Flos, and with Monk (1), a chair he designed with Afra Scarpa in 1973 that has been reissued by Molteni. Also simple and elegant, the Lia armchair (2) was designed by another husband-and-wife team, the Danish-Italian duo GamFratesi.

Bulky Modular Sofa

The new sofa by Belgian furniture brand Ethnicraft features rounded corners and a low profile. Its customizable modular components can be arranged in countless ways, from two-seaters to large units like the one pictured.

