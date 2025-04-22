Trade Show
Highlights from Salone del Mobile's 63rd Edition
Milan
Against a backdrop of strong market turbulence, the Salone del Mobile, Milan’s annual furniture fair, together with the biennial Euroluce lighting show, attracted just over 300,000 visitors to the Italian capital of design in early April. New products made their debut alongside a series of talks and installations by the likes of stage designer Es Devlin, filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, and theater director Robert Wilson, who also curated the opening gala of the fair’s 63rd edition at Milan’s famous La Scala opera house.
All photos courtesy the manufacturers
