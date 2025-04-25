Trade Show
New Lighting Products Debut at Euroluce in Milan
The biennial lighting show was on view during the 63rd edition of the Salone del Mobile.
All photos courtesy the manufacturers
Column
Founded in 2014 in Vancouver, A-N-D is both a design studio and manufacturer. Original collections are conceptualized, built, and assembled in-house. Designed by Lukas Peet, Column is a floor lamp and pendant available in horizontal and vertical versions in a variety of lengths, depending on the number of 11½" modules included. The glass and aluminum fixture comes in carbon, amber, and ivory finishes.
a-n-d.com
