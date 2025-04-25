New Lighting Products Debut at Euroluce in Milan

The biennial lighting show was on view during the 63rd edition of the Salone del Mobile.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Founded in 2014 in Vancouver, A-N-D is both a design studio and manufacturer. Original collections are conceptualized, built, and assembled in-house. Designed by Lukas Peet, Column is a floor lamp and pendant available in horizontal and vertical versions in a variety of lengths, depending on the number of 11½" modules included. The glass and aluminum fixture comes in carbon, amber, and ivory finishes.

a-n-d.com

KD28 and Luce



1

Kartell had many introductions this year, even collaborating with Fiat on a car that was on display at its booth at the fairgrounds, but perhaps most striking were its lighting products. First introduced in 1967, the KD28 lamp (2) by Joe Colombo has been reissued. Now made from recycled materials, it has a satin-finish shade that projects a warmer light. Ferruccio Laviani’s Luce (1) comes almost too close to the Castiglioni brothers’ classic Arco floor lamp, but it’s so good, you forgive him for it.

kartell.com



2

Limetry

Limetry, designed by Alessandro Zambelli, is a system that allows for countless decorative configurations, combining ambient lighting with functional spotlights. The key element is a basic rectangular module that is approximately 4¾" long × 1½" wide. A longer version, at almost 10" and the same width, is also available. This new system can be used on a track or combined with an attachment.

luceplan.com

Up & Down

Alabaster is a soft rock that has been used for centuries for sculpture and vases—even as windows—because of its whiteness, translucence, and fine-grained texture. United Alabaster, founded in Spain in 1969, is now the world’s largest producer, with more than a hundred quarries. The company takes advantage of the mineral’s unique characteristics to produce ethereal lighting fixtures in a variety of shapes, including the spherical Up & Down, pictured.

unitedalabaster.com

Sottile Sistema

A new versatile solution based on the minimal Sottile linear suspension fixture, Sottile Sistema is modular and expandable, featuring a joint system that allows for limitless configurations. Available in two new pendant lengths—31½" and 43"—each light module is powered by Endless, a patented adhesive tape that conducts electricity, developed by Davide Groppi.

davidegroppi.com

Superwire and Luce Sferica



3

The Flos booth never disappoints, with striking new fixtures by top designers. Superwire (4) is a family of modular glass lamps designed by Formafantasma. The light source is a very thin, flat, soft, flexible LED strip. Luce Sferica (3) is a sculptural suspension lamp designed by Ronan Bouroullec. The horizontal body, in polished extruded aluminium, houses two LED strips, one emitting light upward, the other down. It is encased in a series of transparent glass spheres approximately 7" each in diameter.

flos.com



4

Kinno and Reed



5

6

Lodes launched its first outdoor-lighting collection at Euroluce. Kinno (5), designed by Patrick Norguet, is a bollard with a mushroom-like silhouette, blending seamlessly into natural landscapes. Reed (6) was designed to be planted directly in the ground, either individually or in rhythmic arrangements.

lodes.com