Weiss/Manfredi Selected to Design Expansion at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has announced that Weiss/Manfredi will lead a major expansion of the institution’s Kansas City, Missouri, campus.

The multidisciplinary New York–based practice was selected from a shortlist revealed in late November that included five other finalists: Kengo Kuma & Associates, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Selldorf Architects, Studio Gang, and WHY Architecture. The Malcolm Reading Consultants–organized international competition was launched last October seeking a firm to lead the estimated $160–170 million project, which is expected to be privately funded.

The first stage of the competition received submissions from 182 design teams hailing from 30 countries. In late 2024, the six finalists chosen from this larger pool were invited to display their concepts in a free exhibition held Nelson-Atkins, with the public encouraged to offer comments. Public feedback toward the Weiss/Manfredi proposal was “warm and positive,” according to the museum. Community involvement will continue to be sought as the project moves forward.

“Weiss/Manfredi’s concept is aligned with the museum’s goals for a dynamic, open, and inviting design that will create more spaces to present all forms of art, as well as new opportunities for immersive and creative experiences for audiences of every age,” reads a statement from Nelson-Atkins. The institution is one of the largest art museums in the United States and is famed for its collection of Asian art as well as its 22-acre sculpture garden.

Conceptual rendering of Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art expansion by Weiss/Manfredi. Image courtesy Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Malcolm Reading Associates

The launch of the competition did raise some eyebrows as Nelson-Atkins inaugurated a widely celebrated new addition to its campus in the not-so-distant past: Steven Holl’s Bloch Building debuted alongside the museum’s original 1933 building, designed by Wight & Wight, in 2007.

“The interest in this project is a recognition of how the acclaimed Bloch Building expansion captured the public imagination and was pivotal for the Nelson-Atkins in increasing museum attendance and access,” said Nelson-Atkins director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia when the competition was first launched.

The concept “absolutely blew us away as it captured the spirit of the museum while offering a bold vision for our future,” said Zugazagoitia of Weiss/Manfredi’s winning proposal. “Central to our competition was the need to respect the Nelson-Atkins’ original, Neoclassical building, as well as our beautiful Bloch building, while also bringing something new to our campus.”

The latest planned expansion will yield a new addition (or ensemble of additions) of approximately 61,000 square feet. The scope of the project also entails a partial renovation of the 1933 building as well as an “activation and amplification” of the larger museum campus. With Weiss/Manfredi now selected, the museum will begin the process of turning the firm’s winning concept into “more specific and detailed plans to meet the long-term needs and goals of the community.” A construction timeline has not been revealed.

Conceptual rendering of Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art expansion by Weiss/Manfredi. Image courtesy Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Malcolm Reading Associates

As detailed in Weiss/Manfredi’s concept, referred to a “connected tapestry,” the scheme seeks to “re-establish a front door for the museum on the north side, open up the west side with an inviting events and learning lobby along Oak Street, and, through new gateways and paths, make the northern and southern perimeters more welcoming to the community. The events lobby will open out to a ‘Commons’ space and a new photography center, allowing intriguing glimpses of the original building and landscape.”

“It is a rare and meaningful opportunity to reimagine the museum as a place where art, architecture and landscape converge to reveal a place of discovery and delight,” said Weiss/Manfredi founding principals Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi in a joint statement. “We look forward to collaborating with the museum and community to create a more transparent and welcoming cultural campus.”

