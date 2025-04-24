Weiss/Manfredi Selected to Design Expansion at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has announced that Weiss/Manfredi will lead a major expansion of the institution’s Kansas City, Missouri, campus.
The multidisciplinary New York–based practice was selected from a shortlist revealed in late November that included five other finalists: Kengo Kuma & Associates, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Selldorf Architects, Studio Gang, and WHY Architecture. The Malcolm Reading Consultants–organized international competition was launched last October seeking a firm to lead the estimated $160–170 million project, which is expected to be privately funded.
