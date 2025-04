Weiss/Manfredi founders Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi join Architectural Record's DESIGN:ED Podcast to discuss the development of Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park in Long Island City, Queens; ecology as a starting point for the design process, and their new book Drifting Symmetries: Projects, Provocations, and Other Enduring Models.

- Marion Weiss "For us, ecological forces, landforms, and landscapes tend to be continuums that are far larger than anything that follows a property line. Our thinking is that those larger forces are more compelling than simply polishing the top of the architectural pyramid and making an exquisite object that situates itself to be admired. It’s about constructing a site first and then discovering where architecture resides.”

