Best Building Envelope Products of 2019

Credits: 1 AIA LU/Elective; 1 AIBD P-CE; 0.1 IACET CEU

May qualify for learning hours through most Canadian architectural associations

Natural stone is durable, sustainable, and as a currently sought-after design aesthetic, can increase a home’s value. Stone is a material that also never goes out of style! The projects presented in this webinar demonstrate the uses of several types of natural stone, emphasizing the many ways it can be used to create a contemporary and comfortable living or working space.

