Best Architectural Products of 2019

During the judging of Architectural Record’s annual best-products competition, our independent jury of designers and architects combed through hundreds of building products to select the 65 winners highlighted in the galleries linked below. Best in Category indicates their top numerical rankings. RECORD editors even reviewed the list and chose their favorites, as well, which earned our Editors’ Choice designation.

2019 Record Products Winners

Lighting

Kitchen & Bath

Doors, Windows, Hardware

Surfaces

Furnishings

Building Envelope

Building Systems & Components

Acoustics

This year's jury included:

Arno Adkins, AIA

As senior associate for COOKFOX Architects, Adkins’s projects range from commercial interiors to experimental facades such as one that happens to use a concrete product by one of this year’s Best in Category.

Kimberly Dowdell, AIA, NOMA, NCARB, LEED AP, BD+C

In her roles as principal at HOK in Chicago and president of the National Organization of Minority Architects, Dowdell is adept at identifying socially and environmentally responsible practices.

Mariam Kamara

Founder of the Niger-based firm Atelier Masomi, Kamara holds an M.Arch. from the University of Washington. Her award-winning Hikma Religious and Secular Complex and the Niamey 2000 housing complex exemplify her practice’s work. She is David Adjaye’s architecture protégé for the 2018 Rolex Arts Initiative.

Brian Stacy, IALD, LEED AP

Stacy, a principal and global-skills leader at Arup’s lighting-design studio, directs teams as they illuminate projects, as in the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art with SnØhetta and the Clark Art Institute with Tadao Ando.

Francesca Portesine

Portesine, who has an M.Arch. from Facolta di Achitettura in Genoa, Italy, joined Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) as director of interiors after stints with OMA, Massimiliano Fuksas Architecture, and Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Her work includes BIG’s recently completed Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées.

Michael Ford

Renowned for his work teaching architecture to kids in Hip Hop Architecture Camps, Ford also possesses unique insight on urban materials and planning. Now at SmithGroup, he is leading a team designing the Universal Hip Hop Museum in New York, opening in 2023.