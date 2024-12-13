✕

RECORD's annual contest presents the top new facade products of the year, with a focus on resiliency and sustainability.

All photos courtesy the manufacturers

Blue Velour Ironspot

Glen-Gery’s Blue Velour Ironspot brick blends durability with sophistication. Its rich blue coloration, unique finish, and robust construction makes for an elegant and striking application that can withstand a variety of weather conditions. Blue Ironspot is available in modular (3½" × 2¼" × 7½"), Norman (3½" × 2¼" × 11½"), and utility (3½" × 3½" × 11½") sizes.

glengery.com

Facades by Design

With this novel product, Construction Specialties allows architects and designers to place photos, graphics, text, and color onto facade elements like louvers, perforated sheets, and vision-barrier screens. Facades by Design is printed on material with recycled content, and the powder-coated finish is a low- to no-VOC coating, AAMA 2604-compliant, scratch- and fade-resistant, and backed by a 10-year warranty.

c-sgroup.com

VacuMax

This latest generation of vacuum insulated glass is manufactured entirely with Solarban 70 solar-control, low-E glass by Vitro, greatly improving its thermal performance. Given the product’s lightweight and slender construction, it can be integrated into nearly any glazing system, curtain wall, or window frame.

vitroglazings.com

Accoya 2024

Delta Millworks has expanded its existing Accoya collection, adding 47 new hues and textures. Made from sustainably sourced radiata pine and treated by nontoxic acetylation, these products are ecofriendly and hard-wearing, and will perform well indoors and out. Items from the collection may also be custom milled.

deltamillworks.com

Blueskin VPTech

This 4' × 8' integrated panel offered by Henry, a Carlisle Company, is an innovative building-envelope solution. The panel’s patent-pending vertical and horizontal seam-sealing overlays create a continuous air barrier, which allows for builders to install uninterrupted insulation, reduce installation time, and increase energy efficiency.

henry.com

CrystalClear

Guardian CrystalClear glass delivers exceptional color neutrality, providing clearer views and higher light transmission. CrystalClear is available at a lower price point than standard low-iron glass, and it may be paired with low-E glass coatings, to offer a range of aesthetic choices.

guardianglass.com