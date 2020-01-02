Charlotte Residence by Brillhart Architecture

Location: Charlotte

Project size: 4,000 square feet

Program: The home, on an infill site on one of Charlotte’s main commercial boulevards, is located within the Hermitage Court Historic District.

Solution: Design elements, such as the two-story front porch, nod to the site’s historic neighbors. To break down the house’s scale, its massing was broken into separate volumes with differing setbacks. This also creats a strong sense of verticality, and allows for natural light to reach deep into the interiors. The building’s form permitted the architects to carve out two inner courtyards, one featuring a small plunge pool.

Construction and materials: The building's structure is wood; brick cladding and poured concrete lend the house a stately presence on its street. Bronze-coated alumuminum louvers line the porches of the front façade.

Owner: Bryant and Johana Troutman

Completion date: May 2019