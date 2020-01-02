Charlotte Residence by Brillhart Architecture
Charlotte
Architects & Firms
Location: Charlotte
Project size: 4,000 square feet
Program: The home, on an infill site on one of Charlotte’s main commercial boulevards, is located within the Hermitage Court Historic District.
Solution: Design elements, such as the two-story front porch, nod to the site’s historic neighbors. To break down the house’s scale, its massing was broken into separate volumes with differing setbacks. This also creats a strong sense of verticality, and allows for natural light to reach deep into the interiors. The building’s form permitted the architects to carve out two inner courtyards, one featuring a small plunge pool.
Construction and materials: The building's structure is wood; brick cladding and poured concrete lend the house a stately presence on its street. Bronze-coated alumuminum louvers line the porches of the front façade.
Additional Information
Owner: Bryant and Johana Troutman
Completion date: May 2019
Credits
Architect:
Brillhart Architecture
1278 NW 29th Street, Miami, FL 33136
Architect of record:
Jacob Brillhart
Engineers:
Robert P. Queen, structural
General contractor:
Holevas & Holton Custom Home Builders
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Moisture barrier: Ty Vek
Curtain wall: Other cladding unique to this project: Custom aluminum shutters and aluminum trim
Roofing
Other: TPO roofing membrane
Windows
Metal frame: Rock Hill Glass
Doors
Sliding doors: Windoor
Interior Finishes
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Hans Krug kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities
Paints and stains: Sherwin Williams
Marble tiles: Bianco Gioa
Furnishings
Tables: Cassina
Other furniture: Design Within Reach
Plumbing
Faucets: Watermark