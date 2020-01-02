Featured Houses

Charlotte Residence by Brillhart Architecture

Charlotte

January 2, 2020
KEYWORDS Charlotte / modern residential architecture / wood construction
Reprints
No Comments

Architects & Firms

Brillhart Architecture

Location: Charlotte

Project size: 4,000 square feet

Program: The home, on an infill site on one of Charlotte’s main commercial boulevards, is located within the Hermitage Court Historic District. 

Solution: Design elements, such as the two-story front porch, nod to the site’s historic neighbors. To break down the house’s scale, its massing was broken into separate volumes with differing setbacks. This also creats a strong sense of verticality, and allows for natural light to reach deep into the interiors. The building’s form permitted the architects to carve out two inner courtyards, one featuring a small plunge pool.

Construction and materials: The building's structure is wood; brick cladding and poured concrete lend the house a stately presence on its street. Bronze-coated alumuminum louvers line the porches of the front façade.

Additional Information

Owner: Bryant and Johana Troutman

Completion date: May 2019

Credits

Architect:

Brillhart Architecture

1278 NW 29th Street, Miami, FL 33136

brillhartarchitecture.com

 

 

Architect of record:

Jacob Brillhart

 

Engineers:

Robert P. Queen, structural

 

General contractor:

Holevas & Holton Custom Home Builders

  

Specifications

Exterior Cladding

Moisture barrier:  Ty Vek

Curtain wall: Other cladding unique to this project: Custom aluminum shutters and aluminum trim

 

Roofing

Other: TPO roofing membrane

 

Windows

Metal frame: Rock Hill Glass

 

Doors

Sliding doors: Windoor

 

Interior Finishes

Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Hans Krug kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities

Paints and stains: Sherwin Williams

Marble tiles: Bianco Gioa

 

Furnishings

Tables: Cassina

Other furniture: Design Within Reach

 

Plumbing

Faucets: Watermark
 

AR Subscribe

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.