Casa de la Roca by Cadaval & Sola-Morales

Location: Valle de Bravo, México

Project size: 3,320 square feet

Program: This single family house comprises four bedrooms, a work studio, a kitchen, living, and dining area, and a terrace.

Solution: Surrounded by lush landscape, this low-slung building’s three-pronged design directs views towards the north, south, and east. The house’s center, a triangular node that contains the main social spaces, and from which each of the rectilinear wings project, is protected but open to the outside.

Construction and materials: The structural system is concrete. Local wood from fallen trees was recycled and used for ceiling beams, flooring, and built-ins throughout the interior. The architects, wanting to have the building blend in with its natural surroundings, incorporated a roof garden and painted the exterior black.

