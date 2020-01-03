Casa de la Roca by Cadaval & Sola-Morales
Valle de Bravo, México
Location: Valle de Bravo, México
Project size: 3,320 square feet
Program: This single family house comprises four bedrooms, a work studio, a kitchen, living, and dining area, and a terrace.
Solution: Surrounded by lush landscape, this low-slung building’s three-pronged design directs views towards the north, south, and east. The house’s center, a triangular node that contains the main social spaces, and from which each of the rectilinear wings project, is protected but open to the outside.
Construction and materials: The structural system is concrete. Local wood from fallen trees was recycled and used for ceiling beams, flooring, and built-ins throughout the interior. The architects, wanting to have the building blend in with its natural surroundings, incorporated a roof garden and painted the exterior black.
Additional Information
Gross square footage: 3,320 square feet
Total project cost: withheld
Owner: TK
Credits
Architect:
Cadaval & Sola-Morales, www.ca-so.com
Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:
Project Collaborators: Eduardo Alegre, Orsi Maza, Alexandra Coppetiers
Local architect: Alejandro Filloy
Engineers:
Ricardo Camacho de la Fuente (structural);
José Antonio Lino (mechanical)
Consultants:
Daniel Jaramillo (hydrology);
Simon Bequillard (landscape)
General contractor:
Alejandro Filloy
Photographer:
Sandra Pereznieto
Specifications
Structural System
Reinforced concrete
Exterior Cladding
Masonry: local bricks
Wood: Cedar & Pine