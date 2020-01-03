Featured Houses

Casa de la Roca by Cadaval & Sola-Morales

Valle de Bravo, México

January 3, 2020
KEYWORDS concrete construction / Mexico / modern residential architecture / wood
Architects & Firms

Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Location: Valle de Bravo, México

Project size: 3,320 square feet

Program: This single family house comprises four bedrooms, a work studio, a kitchen, living, and dining area, and a terrace. 

Solution: Surrounded by lush landscape, this low-slung building’s three-pronged design directs views towards the north, south, and east. The house’s center, a triangular node that contains the main social spaces, and from which each of the rectilinear wings project, is protected but open to the outside.

Construction and materials: The structural system is concrete. Local wood from fallen trees was recycled and used for ceiling beams, flooring, and built-ins throughout the interior. The architects, wanting to have the building blend in with its natural surroundings, incorporated a roof garden and painted the exterior black.

Additional Information

Gross square footage: 3,320 square feet

Total project cost: withheld

Owner: TK

Credits

Architect:

Cadaval & Sola-Morales, www.ca-so.com

 

Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:

Project Collaborators: Eduardo Alegre, Orsi Maza, Alexandra Coppetiers

Local architect: Alejandro Filloy

 

 

Engineers:

Ricardo Camacho de la Fuente (structural);

José Antonio Lino (mechanical)

 

Consultants:

Daniel Jaramillo (hydrology);

Simon Bequillard (landscape)

 

General contractor:

Alejandro Filloy

 

Photographer:

Sandra Pereznieto

  

Specifications

Structural System

Reinforced concrete

 

Exterior Cladding

Masonry: local bricks

Wood: Cedar & Pine
 

